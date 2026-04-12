US Detains Iranian Nationals in Los Angeles, Following Orders to Revoke Residency

Federal agents have arrested three Iranian nationals in Los Angeles, including the son of the notorious 'Screaming Mary' and a relative of the late Qassem Soleimani. The arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown on individuals with ties to the Iranian regime, driven by the Secretary of State's orders to revoke their legal residency. This action highlights a shift in US policy aimed at scrutinizing those with connections to hostile foreign entities.

Federal authorities have arrested three Iran ian nationals in Los Angeles, following a direct order from Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revoke their legal residency. The individuals, identified as Seyed Eissa Hashemi, his wife Maryam Tahmasebi, and their son, are now in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, pending their formal removal from the country.

The arrest marks the latest action in a series of removals targeting individuals with ties to the Iranian regime, reflecting a shift in US policy towards increased scrutiny of those with connections to hostile foreign entities. This particular case has drawn significant attention due to the family's lineage and their past activities. \Eissa Hashemi's background is particularly noteworthy. He is the son of Masoumeh Ebtekar, a figure known internationally as 'Screaming Mary.' Ebtekar gained notoriety as the spokeswoman for the Islamist militants who stormed the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. During the crisis, Ebtekar served as the face of the regime's propaganda machine, often orchestrating interviews that presented a skewed perspective on the hostages' treatment. The US State Department has since clarified the harsh conditions the hostages endured, including solitary confinement, blindfolding, starvation, and physical and psychological abuse. After the hostage crisis, Ebtekar rose through the ranks of the Iranian government, eventually becoming a vice president, a position she held as recently as 2021. Records indicate that Hashemi and his family entered the United States in 2014, and by June 2016, they were granted green cards through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program. The timing of this, just months after an international incident involving the IRGC's seizure of US Navy vessels and the capture of American sailors, has raised concerns. The current administration has since suspended the issuance of these diversity visas and is actively reversing prior approvals for those with links to hostile foreign entities.\This operation is part of a broader trend of deporting individuals connected to Iran's ruling elite, as seen in other cases. Similar to the Hashemi family, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter Sarinasadat Hosseiny also faced deportation after being detained in Los Angeles. Both were related to Qassem Soleimani, a prominent Iranian military commander killed in a US drone strike in January 2020. They had also had their green cards revoked. Their lavish lifestyle, documented on social media, attracted scrutiny and raised questions about how they had secured their residency in the US. The Department of State determined that both Afshar and her daughter were not allowed to stay in the United States and that their green cards were subject to revocation. Afshar entered the United States in June 2015 on a tourist visa. Their opulent lifestyle, marked by expensive cars, designer clothing, and luxurious vacations, served as evidence that the individuals were not entitled to reside in the United States. Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Afshar of celebrating the deaths of American soldiers, further contributing to the decision to remove them from the country. The US has made it clear that those with ties to regimes that are openly hostile to the United States will not be allowed to live here





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