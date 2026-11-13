US FAA Ground Stop Causes UK Travel Chaos

A rare FAA nationwide ground stop disrupts transatlantic flights, stranding thousands and causing significant delays at Heathrow and other UK airports due to communications failures.

Thousands of passengers traveling between the United Kingdom and the United States face severe travel disruptions following a rare, nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA). The US aviation regulator halted all flights across the country on Friday evening, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns, with no confirmed timeline for when operations will resume.

The immediate impact was felt at London Heathrow, Britain's largest airport, which descended into confusion as all US-bound departures were grounded. Passengers who had planned Friday evening flights were warned that Saturday would bring intense chaos if the situation remained unresolved. The grounding order effectively stranded travelers and delayed returns, creating a logistical nightmare for thousands of individuals relying on transatlantic routes.

Also read US FAA grounds all departing flights citing 'extraordinary circumstances'

FAA Communications Failure Halts Flights

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the halt was caused by a major telecommunications outage affecting air traffic control centers nationwide. Radio frequencies and radar systems went down simultaneously in multiple locations, leaving controllers unable to track or manage airspace effectively. An aviation source familiar with the incident told CNN that controllers remain unaware of the specific cause of the failures or the full extent of the disruption.

In an abundance of caution, the FAA ordered all departing traffic to remain on the ground until further notice. The agency stated that every flight had been accounted for and that international flights would be handled on a case-by-case basis. To assist with the recovery, the FAA granted airlines up to four hours to file flight plans due to the severity of the communications failure affecting their facilities.

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Passenger Disruption at Heathrow Terminal

The situation created significant distress for passengers already in the air or on the ground. At approximately 11pm, a British Airways flight scheduled to leave Heathrow for New York returned to the airport after a medical emergency occurred mid-flight. British Airways flight BA-113, carrying 171 passengers and crew, had departed at 5pm en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The aircraft diverted to Shannon, Ireland, before returning to Britain.

Passengers on board described the experience as chaotic. One traveler named Richard stated they were informed of the medical emergency and the subsequent confusion as news emerged about the ground stop in America. Another passenger expressed urgency about returning to America, describing the lack of information as madness and predicting carnage for those trying to navigate the disruption. The uncertainty left many unsure of how to proceed with their journeys.

Airlines Apologize and Monitor Status

British Airways responded to the crisis by apologizing for potential delays and advising customers to travel to the airport as planned to maximize their chances of departing. A company spokesman emphasized that the issue was entirely outside their control but that teams were working to minimize disruption. The airline indicated it expected to operate flights scheduled for the following day but could not guarantee this timeline would hold.

Virgin Atlantic also confirmed awareness of the ground stop order. A spokesman stated they were closely monitoring the situation and assessing the impact on flights, particularly those scheduled for Saturday morning. Manchester Airport confirmed that three US-bound flights operated by Virgin Atlantic were likely to be affected if the FAA did not lift the restrictions soon. Customers were advised to check their flight status directly with the airline.

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Flight Cancellations and Future Outlook

The scale of the disruption was substantial across both sides of the Atlantic. As of 6pm on Friday, more than 15,000 flights were delayed and another 1,700 were canceled in the United States according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. In the UK, over 4,000 flights had been canceled or classified as no-fly according to data provider Cirium. While London Gatwick Airport experienced minimal impact, Heathrow and Manchester faced significant operational challenges.

The FAA lifted the ground stop after several hours, but the repercussions for travelers extend beyond the immediate timeframe. The uncertainty regarding the root cause of the communications failure leaves aviation authorities investigating the incident. Passengers are urged to stay updated through official channels as airlines work to restore normal service schedules and assist stranded individuals.