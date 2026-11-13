US FAA Ground Stop Strands Australian Travelers Amid Nationwide Air Traffic Chaos

A US Federal Aviation Administration ground stop disrupts thousands of flights, leaving Australian travelers stranded. ATIA urges immediate contact with airlines following communication failures.

Thousands of Australian travelers currently in the United States are experiencing severe travel disruptions following an extraordinary nationwide flight ground stop ordered by the US Federal Aviation Administration. This rare directive, issued on Friday local time, grounded all departing commercial aircraft across the country due to significant safety concerns linked to a widespread communications failure within air route traffic control centers. The unprecedented move has left thousands of passengers delayed or stranded, with the Australian Travel Industry Association warning of substantial knock-on impacts for anyone planning to depart in the immediate future.

Aviation Infrastructure Failure Triggers Ground Stop

The Federal Aviation Administration initiated the ground stop due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety, effectively halting all departing traffic until further notice. The agency confirmed that air traffic control radar systems and radio frequencies went down simultaneously in multiple locations across the nation, crippling the infrastructure required to manage flight schedules safely. Federal officials stated that the ground stop was scheduled to last at least until 11pm local time, creating a bottleneck that prevented new flights from taking off while hundreds of thousands of aircraft remained in the air seeking clearance to land.

Also read FAA Ground Stop Halts All U.S. Departing Flights

Tracking service FlightAware reported that as of 6pm Eastern Time on Friday, more than 10,000 flights were delayed and another 1,700 were cancelled across the United States. This massive disruption mirrors the severity of the January 11, 2023, incident caused by a failure in the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system, although this event stems from a different technical failure. The status is declared when an air traffic control facility is completely unable to safely provide service due to severe issues like equipment failure, and a nationwide declaration is extraordinarily rare in modern aviation history.

Stranded Passengers Navigate Communication Blackout

Aussie traveler Rivkah-Louise Brown is currently stranded at San Diego International Airport after her flight to Las Vegas, where she was due to meet her fiancé, was cancelled. Speaking to ABC News on Saturday morning, Brown described the chaotic information environment at the terminal, noting that passengers were relying on their personal mobile phones to find out what was happening since official updates were sparse. She spent her time waiting in a queue at Delta's customer service desk, hoping to cancel her flights and make alternative travel arrangements, and expressed frustration at the lack of direct communication from the airline.

Advertisement

Passengers like Brown are using their phones to find out what is happening, while flights have been delayed, cancelled, or bumped due to the sheer volume of grounded aircraft. Brown noted that people have been cancelling their flights and getting hotels for the night, with her own plan being to spend the night in San Diego before taking a bus to Vegas tomorrow. The Australian Travel Industry Association urged anyone due to take off in the next 72 hours to contact their travel agent, airline, or tour operator immediately if they had not received any information, identifying departing passengers as the priority for resolution.

For those due to depart after the initial 72-hour window, the Australian Travel Industry Association suggested they wait while earlier passengers are dealt with first to avoid overwhelming customer service lines. This guidance highlights the cascading effects of the initial disruption, as airlines attempt to reconfigure schedules for flights that were already planned for the coming days. The situation underscores the fragility of global travel networks when a single component, such as communication systems, fails on a national scale.

Investigation Focuses on Software Update Glitch

While preliminary reports suggested the outage was not caused by a cyberattack, FBI personnel across the country were monitoring the situation closely to ensure national security. An aviation source familiar with the situation told CNN that one possible cause being investigated is a software update gone wrong, which led to the systems outage affecting air route traffic control centers nationwide. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin emphasized that there were no signs of foul play, stating that there was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against the United States.

Markwayne Mullin said there were no signs of foul play but added that authorities are not ruling out anything at this point as the investigation continues. He urged the public to remain calm, stating, "I want to make sure we say this again. There is no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for your loved ones. This isn't another 9/11." The last nationwide flight disruption of a similar scale occurred in 2023, and US airspace was also closed following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, marking this event as one of the most significant infrastructural failures in recent aviation history. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is being contacted to provide guidance on how people overseas might be supported during this ongoing crisis.