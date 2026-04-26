US Forced UK to Approve Fighter Jet Sale to Argentina Amid Falklands Fears

The Biden administration allegedly pressured Britain to allow Argentina to purchase F-16 fighter jets, sparking concerns over the future of the Falkland Islands, especially following hints of support for Argentina's claim from former President Trump.

The United States government reportedly pressured the United Kingdom into authorizing the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Argentina , raising significant concerns about the security and future of the Falkland Islands .

This decision, made by the Biden administration in 2024 before the current Labour government took office, reverses a long-standing British ban on arms exports to Argentina, a policy implemented during the 1982 Falklands War. Despite the historical ban, Argentina received the $35 million per unit jets in December, with President Javier Milei hailing them as 'guardian angels'.

Sources indicate that Foreign Office officials were explicitly instructed not to oppose the sale, with the US making a 'strong' case in secret negotiations. The situation is further complicated by recent statements from former President Trump, who has hinted at supporting Argentina's claim to the Falkland Islands. This stance appears linked to his dissatisfaction with NATO countries' lack of support for potential military action against Iran.

The Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory since 1833, were the site of a brutal conflict in 1982 when Argentina invaded, leading to a British military response and eventual victory after two months of fighting. The war resulted in significant casualties on both sides – 649 Argentinians, 255 Britons, and three civilians. A 2013 referendum overwhelmingly confirmed the islanders' desire to remain under British rule, with 99.8% voting 'Yes', yet Argentina continues to assert its claim.

Milei, an ally of Trump, has reiterated this claim, sparking outrage within the UK political landscape. The revelations have prompted strong reactions from across the UK. Downing Street has reaffirmed the UK's unwavering position on the Falklands, while Kemi Badenoch dismissed the suggestions as 'nonsense'. Calls for King Charles to postpone his upcoming US visit have also emerged.

Furthermore, reports suggest the Pentagon is considering reassessing US diplomatic support for territories like the Falklands, potentially revisiting long-held positions on European 'imperial possessions'. British veterans of the 1982 war have voiced strong criticism of Trump's comments, accusing him of bullying tactics and warning of a potential renewed invasion attempt by Argentina. Trump's broader criticisms of NATO and the UK, including disparaging remarks about the Royal Navy's aircraft carriers, add another layer of complexity to the situation.

The US's actions and Trump's rhetoric are fueling anxieties about the future of the Falkland Islands and the stability of the region





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