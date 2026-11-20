Newly released US Forest Service documents detail historical Bigfoot sightings and track investigations in Montana and Washington, sparking renewed debate on cryptid evidence.

The United States Forest Service has officially unsealed and released a collection of previously classified documents that chronicle historical encounters with the legendary cryptid known as Bigfoot. These records, which were made public on Friday following their quiet declassification on October 15, provide a rare glimpse into government interest in the mysterious, large, hairy, ape-like creature purported to inhabit North American wilderness areas.

The released files span several decades, detailing alleged sightings and physical evidence collected by agency personnel in Montana and Washington state. The documents date back to the 1940s, offering a longitudinal view of how federal agents and wildlife officials have documented, investigated, and ultimately categorized these unusual reports over more than seventy years. The transparency effort has drawn significant media attention, including coverage from The Washington Post, which highlighted the forum titled 'Bigfoot in Your Backyard' hosted by staff at the Stanislaus National Forest near Yosemite on October 8.

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Historical Track Investigations and Forensic Analysis

A central component of the released archive is a detailed 1982 report written by wildlife biologist Rodney L Johnson regarding an investigation into large footprints found in the Mill Creek watershed of the Umatilla National Forest, which extends across Oregon and Washington. Johnson joined a survey team on June 17 of that year to examine impressions measuring approximately 15 inches in length and up to seven inches in width. His memorandum, recorded the following day, noted that while tracks were identified at three separate locations, investigators focused their physical examination on only two sites.

The forensic analysis involved photographing the impressions and creating plaster casts of the clearest examples to study their morphology. Johnson observed one site containing six distinct tracks along a muddy trail and another site with approximately 18 prints near an elk wallow, where disturbed vegetation extended beyond the footprints. In his assessment, Johnson noted that if the tracks were fabricated, the perpetrator had invested significant effort, as the 'print' marks on the foot would be extremely difficult to replicate accurately without a master cast.

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However, Johnson ultimately identified eight specific inconsistencies that undermined the claim that a large, two-legged creature weighing more than 300 pounds made the prints. These discrepancies included a stride that remained an unchanged four feet across varying slope gradients, a phenomenon that defied normal biomechanics. Additionally, the tracks appeared to begin and end abruptly rather than forming a continuous, natural trail. Field observations also revealed that investigators wearing standard boots sank deeper into the mud than the supposed creature, suggesting the tracks were either not made by a heavy animal or were placed there artificially.

Suspected Hoaxes and Official Dismissals

The skepticism of federal investigators was echoed by US Border Patrol tracking expert Joel Hardin, who reviewed the evidence and described the tracks as a 'very clever attempt to perpetrate a hoax.' Hardin suggested that someone had likely utilized a plaster- or rubber-coated artificial foot to create the impressions. He further hypothesized that the inclusion of the Forest Service in the investigation was a strategic move to lend public credibility to the discovery, a tactic that would help the hoaxer gain media attention.

Following this analysis, Hardin recommended that the case be closed, effectively dismissing the evidence as fraudulent. His conclusion aligned with the broader scientific and governmental consensus that has long rejected the existence of Bigfoot. While stories of large, hairy humanoid beings and 'wild men' have been embedded in Indigenous cultures across North America for centuries, federal agents and wildlife biologists have consistently relied on physical evidence and biological plausibility to evaluate these claims, often finding them lacking in rigorous proof.

1941 Petty Creek Encounters and Lost Elk

Not all documents in the trove focus on track analysis; several recount direct eyewitness accounts from the early twentieth century. One file contains a personal history of Montana's Petty Creek area authored by Leo T Kinney. Kinney documented a 1941 incident where his hunting party discovered mysterious tracks after an elk carcass mysteriously disappeared from the woods. Kinney and three companions arrived at the site intending to collect the animal but found only its entrails scattered and large, unidentifiable footprints in the snow.

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Kinney's narrative describes the discovery of a creature that walked on its hind legs, leaving distinct traces in the environment. This account is preserved alongside a newspaper article dated January 13, 2003, which reported on hundreds of giant, human-like footprints discovered near the sawmill of 87-year-old Jim Rohweder in Montana. These varying forms of evidence, from personal diaries to media reports, illustrate the persistent nature of Bigfoot lore within the regions managed by the Forest Service.

The declassification of these records provides a transparent look into the intersection of federal duty and cryptid investigation. While the official stance remains that the tracks were hoaxes or misidentified natural phenomena, the sheer volume of documentation from agencies like the US Forest Service underscores the enduring public and institutional fascination with Sasquatch. The files serve as a historical archive of how the government has handled folklore, scientific inquiry, and potential fraud in the Pacific Northwest and Montana for decades.