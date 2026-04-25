US Geothermal Energy Sector Gains Momentum with Enhanced Technologies and Investment

The US geothermal energy sector is experiencing significant growth, fueled by technological advancements in Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) and continued government support. Companies like Fervo Energy are leading the charge, developing large-scale EGS projects and preparing for public offerings, signaling a promising future for this renewable energy source.

The United States' geothermal energy sector is experiencing a period of growth, driven by states seeking to diversify their energy sources. Unlike some other renewable energy sectors that faced challenges during the previous administration, geothermal energy continued to receive governmental support.

This support, coupled with advancements in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) technology, is poised to accelerate the sector's expansion. Geothermal energy harnesses the Earth's internal heat, accessing temperatures that can reach 5,200°C at the core and 370°C within the crust. Operators drill miles underground to tap into these thermal resources, utilizing the heat to power turbines and generate carbon-free electricity. Currently, California leads the nation in geothermal power generation, hosting 53 of the 99 U.S. geothermal plants.

Nevada follows with 32, while Oregon and Utah each have four. Hawaii and Alaska contribute two plants each, and Idaho and New Mexico have one apiece. A significant development is the integration of EGS, which expands geothermal potential beyond naturally occurring hydrothermal reservoirs. Conventional geothermal relies on existing hot water or steam deposits, while EGS employs techniques similar to those used in fracking to create artificial reservoirs where natural ones are lacking.

This innovation allows for the development of existing sites and opens up possibilities in areas previously considered unsuitable for geothermal energy. The U.S. currently has around 2.7 GW of conventional geothermal capacity, representing about 0.2% of its summer production.

However, the U.S. Geological Survey estimates that EGS could unlock a staggering 135 GW of clean energy potential in the Great Basin region alone, with some estimates reaching up to 150 GW. The first EGS power generator in the U.S. is slated to come online in 2026. Fervo Energy, a Houston-based startup, is at the forefront of this geothermal revolution.

The company has secured a deal with Turboden America for 1.75 GW of organic Rankine cycle turbine capacity to power its new projects. Fervo is currently developing the 500-MW Cape Station in Utah, with the first 100 MW expected to launch later this year, making it the world’s largest EGS facility, boasting a potential capacity of 4.3 GW. Simultaneously, the Corsac Station in Nevada is being developed to provide 115 MW of clean electricity to Google and NV Energy.

Fervo’s ambitious plans include an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'FRVO,' subject to market conditions and regulatory approval. The company has already leased approximately 600,000 acres of land in the U.S. West, estimating a total development potential of over 42 GW. Notably, the sector benefited from continued federal support during the previous administration, including a $171.5 million funding opportunity announced by the Department of Energy to support next-generation geothermal field-scale tests





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Geothermal Energy Enhanced Geothermal Systems EGS Renewable Energy Fervo Energy

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