US House Blocks Impeachment of Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth

Republicans defeat a Democratic motion to impeach Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth over Iran war and Caribbean killings, preserving his position ahead of midterm shifts.

Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives successfully defeated an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth on Tuesday. The legislative body voted 211 to 204 to refer the impeachment articles to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, a procedural move that effectively kills the effort before it can reach a full chamber vote.

The motion was introduced by Representative James Massie, who argued that Hegseth committed high crimes and misdemeanors related to military operations in Iran and extrajudicial killings in the Caribbean. However, the failure of the measure highlights the tight margins within the current Congress, particularly with Democrats absent from the critical vote.

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Absentee Democrats Miss Crucial Vote

The outcome hinged on the attendance of eleven Democratic members, eight of whom were not present in the chamber during the final tally. Their absence allowed the Republican majority to maintain the status quo despite significant opposition to Hegseth's conduct from the minority party.

Nevadan Democrat Steven Horsford explained that a traffic incident and a police-escorted bus caused a delay that prevented him and other members from reaching the floor in time. Washington Democrat Marilyn Strickland's office stated she was stuck behind a motorcade and missed the vote by one minute, illustrating the logistical challenges faced by some legislators.

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Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi also failed to cast a ballot, having reportedly flown back to California for a Veterans Day event. Colorado Democrat Brittany Petterson expressed frustration, stating she was denied the ability to vote without providing further details. She criticized colleagues for failing to prioritize attendance when constitutional issues were at stake.

Hegseth Defends Military Operations as Lawful

Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth strongly rejected the accusations, describing the impeachment attempt as a political spectacle driven by ego and resentment. He stood behind a podium at the Pentagon hours before the vote, asserting that no Secretary of War or Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations in the 250-year history of the American Republic.

Hegseth maintained that every military operation was lawful, ordered by the Commander-in-Chief, and executed by American warriors who performed their duties. He characterized the allegations brought by Representative Massie as mere policy disagreements rather than the high misconduct required for impeachment proceedings.

The articles of impeachment alleged that Hegseth unlawfully made war with Iran and ordered the murder of Iranian civilians. Additionally, they accused him of ordering the extrajudicial killings of at least 221 individuals alleged to be smuggling narcotics in the Caribbean, including illegal secondary strikes against shipwrecked survivors.

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Political Dynamics and Future Implications

Representative James Massie indicated he hoped Hegseth would address the articles directly rather than resorting to deflection. He previously mocked the prospect of the Secretary misquoting the Bible or engaging in physical displays instead of answering to the charges through proper channels.

After the vote, Massie remarked that Republicans had not broken from the influence of Donald Trump, noting that the President's reassertion of support for Hegseth likely swayed reluctant lawmakers. Some Republicans had grown wary of backing the impeachment due to fears that it might implicate the President in illegal actions.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced plans to discuss mounting a new impeachment effort in the next Congress. With a Democrat wave of midterm winners set to take their seats in two months, the balance of power may shift, potentially altering the prospects for holding Hegseth accountable.

Jeffries told reporters he had not yet spoken with the floor team about specific strategies but confirmed that conversations would occur at the appropriate time. The defeat of this initial motion marks a temporary victory for the Defense Secretary, though the underlying controversies regarding the Iran war and Caribbean operations remain unresolved.