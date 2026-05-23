US Immigration Changes: Leaving the Country to Apply for a Green Card

Changes announced by the Trump Administration will require individuals from within the United States seeking to obtain a green card to leave the country and apply through consulates abroad.

The U.S. Department Of Homeland Security logo is displayed on a sign at a Citizenship and Immigration Services office on January 16, 2026 in San Diego, CA. from within the United States will be required to leave the country and apply through consulates abroad under sweeping changes announced by the Trump Administration this week.

The new policy in a memo on May 21, stating that green cards would be issued within the U.S. only for ‘extraordinary circumstances’ and instructing immigration officers to make case-by-case determinations





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