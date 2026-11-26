US intelligence officials identified Kang Wei as a significant Chinese spy asset, surpassing concerns over Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in national security briefings.

United States intelligence officials have determined that Kang Wei, the business partner often introduced as the husband of Alice Huang, represented a significantly greater espionage threat to American national security than previously acknowledged. While public attention has largely focused on the alleged romantic connection between Alice Huang and Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, internal briefings reveal that Kang Wei was viewed by the FBI, the CIA, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as a far more substantial asset for Beijing.

Kang Wei Significant Chinese Intelligence Asset

During classified briefings provided to select staff on the House and Senate intelligence committees, intelligence officials identified Kang Wei as having been an asset of China's Ministry of State Security at least during some period. The assessments indicated that Wei maintained deeper and more significant contacts with the Chinese spy agency than Alice Huang herself. This revelation shifts the narrative from a personal scandal involving Jensen Huang to a broader investigation into a coordinated investment and intelligence network operating in the technology sector.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Reinstated Amid Suspicious Betting Clusters

Investment Network Linked To Huawei Partnership

Kang Wei constructed a sprawling investment empire in China that has close ties to critical technology infrastructure. He founded Shanghai Hexi in 2010 after working as a fund manager, initially investing in technology companies including video game businesses before expanding into cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Between 2021 and 2024, proposed data-centre projects linked to his network were valued at over nine billion dollars. His business interests were further connected to Century Longteng, a firm that signed a partnership with Huawei in 2022 to develop cloud data centres, computing, and energy infrastructure. This connection raises serious questions about the flow of sensitive technological knowledge and capital between Chinese state entities and American markets.

US Officials Track Alice Huang Chinese Ties

Intelligence agencies had been tracking Alice Huang's contacts with China's spy agency for more than a year. The surveillance covered a period stretching from spring 2025 through the fall of this year, which overlapped with her secret relationship with Jensen Huang, then the head of the world's leading maker of advanced AI chips. Officials reported that they had no evidence suggesting Beijing directed Alice Huang to begin an affair with Jensen Huang as part of an intelligence operation. However, they did not dispute the finding that she passed information to the Chinese agency after the relationship began. Alice Huang served as a senior executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based company currently under investigation for suspected efforts to divert advanced Nvidia AI chips to China in violation of US export restrictions.

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Lawmakers Demand Answer Over Nvidia Security

The congressional briefing was limited in scope, and staff members were not provided with some of the most sensitive intelligence collected on Alice Huang. Lawmakers have sought additional information, including a classified memo reportedly overseen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The developments have triggered intense bipartisan scrutiny of Jensen Huang's relationship with the Trump administration and his company's dealings involving China. President Donald Trump has publicly defended the Nvidia chief, stating that the government sees no reason to believe his return to the company poses a national security risk. Despite this defense, Huang's reinstatement has sparked significant backlash on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers demanding answers regarding the potential risks to national security and the nature of the President's personal intervention in the decision.

Senate Promise Probe Administration Nvidia

<>Republican Senator Tom Cotton characterized the Nvidia controversy as just the tip of the iceberg and insisted that Congress still had much more to investigate. He was joined in his skepticism by Senator John Cornyn, who questioned the claim that Huang's return posed no security risk by asking, 'Based on what?' Democrats have also vowed to pursue investigations. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer promised to probe any wrongdoing by the administration or Nvidia executives. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Huang's reinstatement 'indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible' and demanded tougher restrictions on advanced AI chips being sold to China. The ongoing investigations aim to determine whether the relationship between Huang and the Chinese interests was connected to the alleged chip-diversion operation, as investigators continue to look into the possible movement of restricted technology to Chinese interests.