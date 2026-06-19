US-Iran Accord Drains WTI Futures Amid Rising Supply Confidence

US and Iran's diplomatic breakthrough was a key driver of a sharp drop in West Texas Intermediate crude prices, as traders priced in increased Middle East supply and reduced conflict risk.

23 hours ago August WTI crude oil futures posted a steep decline during the week ending June 19 as traders aggressively removed geopolitical risk premium from the market following a breakthrough agreement between the United States and Iran.

The contract traded between a high of $81.00 and a low of $72.83 before settling at $75.22, down $7.22, or 8.73%, from the previous week's close. The selloff extended throughout most of the week as traders shifted their focus from fears of supply disruption in the Persian Gulf to the prospect of additional Iranian barrels returning to the global market.

While underlying inventory data remained supportive, the market largely viewed the diplomatic developments as a major bearish catalyst capable of easing supply concerns that had driven prices sharply higher earlier this year. The dominant story for crude oil traders was the rapid progress toward a U.S.-Iran agreement designed to end months of conflict and restore commercial oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports throughout the week indicated that the agreement would reopen the vital shipping corridor while allowing Iran to resume oil exports under a sanctions waiver framework. Market participants quickly focused on the potential return of Iranian crude exports, significantly improving global supply expectations. The agreement culminated with the White House sending the text of the interim accord to Congress on June 18.

The framework included provisions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting restrictions on Iranian oil exports, and beginning negotiations toward a longer-term settlement. Traders interpreted the deal as a significant step toward restoring Middle East oil supplies that had been disrupted during the conflict. As confidence in the agreement increased, crude prices fell toward multi-month lows. Fundamental data released during the week reinforced the bearish reaction to the diplomatic headlines.

The International Energy Agency lowered its 2026 oil demand outlook, citing demand destruction caused by elevated fuel prices and economic disruptions during the Middle East conflict. The agency also noted that a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could eventually lead to a substantial recovery in global oil supplies. The combination of weaker demand expectations and improving supply prospects encouraged additional selling pressure across crude markets.

The IEA's report suggested that while inventories remain tight today, the market could move toward a much better-supplied environment if Gulf exports continue normalizing over the coming months. That outlook strengthened the market's belief that the extreme supply fears seen earlier in the conflict may have peaked. Despite the sharp decline, several supportive factors prevented an even larger selloff. The Energy Information Administration reported another substantial draw in U.S. crude inventories, with stockpiles falling further during the week.

Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub also continued to decline, highlighting ongoing tightness in physical crude markets and strong refinery demand heading into the summer driving season. Meanwhile, OPEC maintained its view that global oil demand will continue growing over the longer term and reiterated the need for continued upstream investment to meet future consumption needs





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US-Iran Agreement Crude Oil WTI Futures Strait Of Hormuz Supply Expectations

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