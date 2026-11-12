US Lieutenant Colonel Arrested on Suspicion of Spying for Russia at Nato Corps

A senior US officer at Nato's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps has been arrested on suspicion of espionage for Russia, raising alarm among allies over alliance military secrets.

A senior United States soldier serving at Nato's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) has been arrested on suspicion of espionage for Russia. The arrest was made in an operation involving MI5, Counter Terrorism Policing and the FBI. The individual is understood to be a Lieutenant Colonel, a mid-level rank that would generally give access to a broader range of strategic, operational and higher-level classified material.

The ARRC is headquartered at Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire, which is the alliance's largest UK base. More than 400 permanent staff from over 20 countries, including dozens from the US, are based there. The British-led corps is designed to command land forces ranging from a brigade of thousands of troops to more than 100,000 personnel during large-scale operations or exercises.

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Alleged Nato Secrets at Risk in Espionage Case

The suspected US army spy may have had access to potentially quite sensitive information about Nato's military capabilities, operational planning, readiness, exercises and command arrangements. Analysts said the case is likely to raise suspicion among allies, even though no damaging material has been disclosed to Kremlin intelligence agents.

Reporting on the case lists several categories of material that could have been exposed. These include details on troop movements, Europe's response to Russian operations on the continent and classified intelligence on Ukraine. Any military information linked to the Ukraine war, Nato's multinational Allied Reaction Force (ARF) or Europe's response to Russian operations would be prized by Moscow.

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Cattler, an analyst quoted in the reporting, said a multinational headquarters also shows how allies coordinate and make decisions. That insight can be as valuable to an adversary as particular documents or technical information. Cattler cautioned that assignment to a unit should not be confused with access, and that what the individual could actually see would depend on his duties, clearance and need to know.

Analysts Weigh Access Risks and Russian Tactics

Andrei Soldatov, an exiled Russian journalist and security services expert, described the recruitment of a senior US soldier as a 'significant coup' for Vladimir Putin's intelligence agencies. He said the case shows that someone in the UK could still be approached and recruited by Russian intelligence, even after more than 400 spies were expelled from Europe in the wake of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Soldatov said the case means several organisations would now need to carry out damage control. They would have to assess what kind of information about operations and departments could have been compromised. He also argued that knowing which information is shared at which level is extremely valuable, because it can enable a more ambitious operation targeting top-level officials serving on military bases or at Nato.

Soldatov said the UK is a 'primary target' for Russian intelligence services. In his view, Moscow believes Britain organises or conducts operations against Russia, such as sabotage carried out by Ukrainians on Russian soil. He added that the Russian capital has an obsession with the British threat, which makes a push to act in the United Kingdom appear legitimate to Moscow.

Soldatov himself was sentenced to four years in prison in absentia earlier this year. A Moscow judge found him guilty of violating Russia's 'foreign agent' law.

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Shifting Russian Recruitment Methods Across Europe

Soldatov said Russia's FSB, SVR and military intelligence GRU have changed tactics and no longer rely exclusively on people with diplomatic cover. Recruits now include people with other European nationalities, including Ukrainians, Moldovans and Romanians, so Russian passport holders are not the only people who could spy for Russia.

Russia has paid criminal proxies to carry out hybrid warfare attacks across Europe, including in the UK. However, Soldatov said that a would-be recruit who wants to avoid speaking to MI5 or the Special Branch would still need to talk to a Russian intelligence operative.

What the Case Means for Nato Security

Cattler said Russian intelligence has targeted Nato and Western military capabilities for decades. What has changed, according to Cattler, is the broader security environment, including Russia's confrontation with the West, which has increased the importance of understanding Nato's military capabilities and decision-making.

Cattler added that technology has created additional opportunities for intelligence services to identify and approach potential sources. The reporting does not give a timetable for further proceedings in the case, and it does not confirm what, if any, material was passed on.