US Man Arrested in Bahamas After Wife's Disappearance at Sea

A US citizen has been arrested in the Bahamas following the disappearance of his wife while they were sailing near the Abaco Islands, prompting a criminal investigation and calls for a full inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A US citizen has been arrested in the Bahamas following the disappearance of his wife while they were sailing near the Abaco Islands. The 59-year-old man, whose identity has not been released by authorities, is being questioned in Abaco by the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The arrest comes as the couple's daughter calls for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding her mother's vanishing, citing concerns regarding 'prior issues.

' The US Coast Guard has initiated a criminal investigation into the case, according to a spokesperson. Details about whether the man has been officially charged or has legal representation are currently unavailable. The incident occurred on Saturday night when Lynette Hooker, 55, was reportedly traveling in an 8-foot motorboat from Hope Town to Elbow Cay. Her husband, Brian Hooker, claims she fell overboard and the keys fell out of the boat causing the engine to shut down. Brian then paddled to shore and reported the incident early Sunday morning. Lynette's mother, Darlene Hamlett, expressed relief at the arrest but declined to comment further, stating she is seeking more information. According to reports Lynette fell from a dinghy while returning to their sailboat, Soulmate. Brian Hooker stated he last saw his wife swimming towards shore before losing sight of her. Search-and-rescue efforts were suspended on Tuesday and transitioned into a recovery operation. The couple had been married for over two decades and resided in Onsted, Michigan. There seems to be a discrepancy in age as online records list Brian Hooker's age as 58. The reason for the discrepancy is unclear. Hamlett stated she is eager to hear her son-in-law's account, adding that Lynette was an experienced sailor, spending her entire life around water. She also added that 'It would be a miracle if , but I’m still counting on one.'. Brian Hooker released a statement four days after the incident, expressing his heartbreak over the accident which he attributed to unpredictable seas and strong winds. He stated that despite his efforts he could not reach her because the winds and currents drove them apart and that his focus remains on the search effort. Authorities say Brian paddled to shore and reported the incident early Sunday. The daughter, Karli Aynesworth, is calling for a thorough investigation, citing 'prior issues' that may be relevant to the case. Aynesworth is struggling to understand how her mother, an experienced sailor and swimmer, could have fallen overboard. A source close to the family claims that Brian delayed notifying his stepdaughter about the incident by over 24 hours. The source also said that local officials did not contact Aynesworth, and there has been no contact since the news broke. On the hint referring to her ‘prior issues’ comment, the source said: ‘I’ve tried to tell her all relationships have disagreements





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Bahamas Missing Person Investigation Sailing Accident Arrest

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