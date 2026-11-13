US Mediators Expand Peace Talks to Include European Nations for Ukraine War Resolution

President Donald Trump's envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff confirm European inclusion in next Ukraine peace round alongside plans for the largest prisoner exchange of the conflict.

President Donald Trump's special envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, have announced that European nations will be invited to participate in the upcoming round of peace negotiations concerning the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This strategic expansion of the diplomatic circle comes as Washington intensifies its efforts to broker a comprehensive resolution to the war that began in February 2022.

European Inclusion in Next Round of Negotiations

Jared Kushner explicitly stated on the social media platform X that the inclusion of European partners would allow negotiators to address broader postwar European security arrangements. This expanded scope extends beyond immediate territorial disputes to include long-term stability frameworks alongside the contentious issues between Kyiv and Moscow. Kushner emphasized that this move was designed to tackle the wider geopolitical implications of the conflict rather than focusing solely on bilateral grievances.

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The decision to broaden the participant list follows a significant diplomatic milestone achieved earlier this week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the news of European involvement during a joint statement with the US envoys. He expressed hope that the revised agenda would prioritize concrete efforts toward establishing ceasefires and defusing tensions on the ground, signaling a shift from purely procedural talks to actionable conflict resolution.

Focus on Major Prisoner Exchange Deal

A central component of the renewed diplomatic push involves securing the largest prisoner exchange of the entire war. Kushner wrote that the teams are actively working toward an agreement that would potentially reunite thousands of detainees with their families. While specific details regarding the numbers and identities of those to be released were not immediately disclosed, the scale of the operation suggests a significant humanitarian breakthrough amid the ongoing hostilities.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted positively to the developments, noting the importance of the process resuming after a prolonged hiatus. The current negotiations follow a recent round of talks in Abu Dhabi, which marked the first diplomatic engagement between the conflicting parties in nine months. Zelenskyy viewed the return to the negotiating table as a critical step toward halting the violence and protecting civilian populations from further devastation.

Diplomatic Progress and Ongoing Sticking Points

Steve Witkoff reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to the presence of European representatives in the next session. However, the Russian leader also used this platform to urge Washington to collaborate with its European allies to determine their true commitment to peace in Ukraine. This conditional approval highlights the complex web of alliances and the delicate balance US diplomats must maintain between their European partners and the Russian leadership.

The three-day diplomacy campaign in Abu Dhabi concluded with detailed trilateral negotiations involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations, followed by direct discussions in Moscow with President Putin. Despite these intense efforts, both Kyiv and Moscow acknowledge that major differences persist. Key areas of disagreement remain particularly sharp regarding territorial integrity, with Russia currently occupying approximately a fifth of Ukrainian territory and Kyiv refusing to cede control of the eastern Donbas region.

Security Guarantees and Future Conflict Risks

Kushner outlined that achieving a lasting end to the fighting requires more than just a temporary pause in hostilities. He argued that any sustainable peace deal must include credible security guarantees and reciprocal de-escalation commitments from both sides. These measures are intended to reduce the risk of future conflict and ensure that any agreement is robust enough to withstand potential provocations or violations.

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The Trump administration has long vowed to end the war upon returning to the White House, yet a final deal has not yet been reached. The inclusion of European powers represents a nuanced approach to leveraging multilateral influence while maintaining US leadership in the mediation process. As preparations for the next round of talks advance, the international community watches closely to see if the expanded dialogue can bridge the deep divides that have stalled progress for months.

Implications for Postwar European Security

The decision to involve European nations signals a recognition that the war's aftermath will have profound implications for the entire continent. By bringing European partners into the fold, the US aims to ensure that any settlement accounts for the security concerns of neighboring states. This holistic approach seeks to prevent the emergence of new flashpoints and to establish a framework for regional stability that transcends the immediate battlefield disputes.

As the diplomatic machinery continues to turn, the focus remains on translating these high-level agreements into tangible outcomes for those affected by the war. The potential prisoner exchange and the expanded negotiation format offer hope for a de-escalation of violence, even as significant political and territorial hurdles remain. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether this renewed momentum can lead to a durable peace or if the conflicts of the past nine months will continue to dominate the geopolitical landscape.