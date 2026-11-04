US Midterms: Democrats Win Control as Sadiq Khan Criticizes Trump

London Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomes the Democratic takeover of the US House and Senate, marking a significant political shift and lame-duck period for Donald Trump.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has publicly celebrated the Democratic Party's decisive victory in the United States midterm elections, joining a chorus of British politicians who welcomed the results. The Labour leader expressed his approval on social media platform X, describing the outcome as a direct rejection of what he termed the damaging and divisive politics associated with Donald Trump.

Khan Praises Democratic Unity Over Trump Division

Khan emphasized that the Democratic campaign's focus on hope, unity, and supporting families struggling with the cost of living resonated strongly with voters. He characterized the election results as a clear mandate against the former president's influence, signaling a shift in the political landscape that aligns with his own governance priorities in the United Kingdom.

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The London Mayor's comments reflect the long-standing public feud between himself and Trump. Khan's statement adds to a broader wave of reaction from British political figures who view the US election outcome as a validation of their own policy approaches regarding social cohesion and economic support.

Labour Officials Call It a Seismic Shift in US Politics

British health minister James Frith also weighed in on the results, describing the early numbers as an enormous night for American democracy. Speaking to Times Radio, Frith noted that while final numbers were still being finalized, the results represented a seismic shift in domestic politics for the United States. He highlighted the magnitude of the Democratic gains as unprecedented in recent memory.

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Despite the enthusiasm over the political change in Washington, Frith insisted that the strategic alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States would remain unaffected. He stated that the relationship between the UK Government and the Trump White House is unwavering and unchanging, regardless of which party holds power in Congress. The health minister emphasized that the mainstay of this close alliance is not dependent on the internal political dynamics of the US.

This reassurance was necessary given the volatile nature of Trump's relationship with international allies. Frith's comments aimed to stabilize expectations for UK-US relations, suggesting that diplomatic and security ties will continue on their established trajectory despite the legislative changes in America.

Trump Faces Lame Duck Status Amid Historic Losses

The Republican Party suffered a comprehensive defeat, losing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. This loss renders Donald Trump a lame duck president for the remainder of his term, effectively limiting his ability to pass legislation or influence policy decisions in the final two years of his presidency. The defeat was particularly stark in traditionally Republican strongholds.

Trump responded to the results on his Truth Social platform, claiming that if he had been on the ballot, the Republican Party would have won in a landslide. However, in a separate interview with Fox News, he admitted to being surprised by the outcome, acknowledging that Democrats had done a good job and worked very hard. He also posted an image of a red baseball cap with the word Veto, suggesting an intention to block legislation proposed by the new Democratic majority.

The scale of the Democratic victory was historic, with gains in states that Trump had won by significant margins in the 2024 presidential election. In Kansas, a Democrat was elected to the US Senate for the first time since 1932, during the Great Depression. This marked the first time in decades that the state sent a Democratic senator to Washington.

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Further stunning victories occurred in Iowa and Ohio, states where Trump had previously exceeded a 10-point lead. In Texas, Democratic newcomer James Talarico defeated the Trump-backed Republican Ken Paxton, breaking the streak of Republican control in the state. South Carolina also elected a Democratic senator for the first time since 1998, highlighting the erosion of the Republican base in the South.

New Records and Future Implications for US Governance

One of the most significant milestones in this election cycle was the victory of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. The left-wing Democrat defeated Republican Mike Rogers, becoming the first Muslim ever elected to the US Senate. This achievement has been celebrated as a major breakthrough for representation and diversity in American politics.

Voters appeared to pass a damning judgment on Trump's handling of the cost of living, which was a central theme of the Democratic campaign. The results reflect a huge shift within Trump's once impressive MAGA base, casting a cloud over any ambitions Vice President JD Vance may have for a 2028 presidential run. The loss of control over Congress opens the door for Democrat-led corruption investigations into Trump, his allies, and his family.

Political analysts suggest that Trump could even face impeachment proceedings for a third time, given the new legislative majority's potential interest in holding him accountable. The combination of historical losses, new records for Democratic representation, and the resulting lame-duck status marks a pivotal moment in American political history. The coming months will test the ability of the new Democratic majority to govern amidst these challenges.