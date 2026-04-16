US Military Issues 'Prepare to be Boarded' Warning in Hormuz Amidst Conflicting Trump Claims

The US military has warned ships in the Strait of Hormuz to prepare for boarding, contradicting President Trump's claims of a permanently open waterway. The blockade, imposed to pressure Iran, faces international criticism and has led to evasion tactics by shipping vessels.

The United States military has issued a stern warning to vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz, advising them to prepare for potential boarding as the US enforces a blockade. This directive was broadcast via radio by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday, creating a stark contrast with President Donald Trump 's public pronouncements.

President Trump had asserted that he was 'permanently opening' the Strait, suggesting a resolution had been reached through secret negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who he claimed agreed to cease arming Iran. Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social, that China was pleased with his actions to open the Strait, implying it was for their benefit, the world's benefit, and that such a situation would not recur. However, a senior White House official speaking to the Daily Mail contradicted the President's claims, confirming that the blockade remains fully operational and effective, despite Trump's public statements. The exact timing and nature of Trump's declaration—whether it signaled an immediate return to open shipping or an intention to achieve a permanent resolution amid ongoing peace talks with Iran—remains ambiguous. This naval action is a direct consequence of the collapse of peace talks with Iran over the weekend. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply, was imposed by President Trump to compel Tehran back to the negotiating table. Reports indicate the President was hesitant to re-engage in the bombing campaign that has previously destabilized the Middle East. In response to the commencement of Operation Epic Fury, Iran retaliated by disrupting traffic through the strait. This disruption involved deploying swarms of explosive speedboats, drones, and naval mines. Furthermore, Iran has reportedly imposed de facto tolls on passing oil tankers, granting preferential transit to allies such as China and India while applying pressure on Western vessels. The blockade has drawn sharp criticism from China, the foremost importer of Iranian oil. President Xi Jinping has denounced Trump's decision as 'dangerous and irresponsible' and emphasized that the global community must reject a 'law of the jungle' approach. Maritime intelligence indicates that vessels operating in the Persian Gulf have begun employing evasion tactics to avoid detection by the US military, according to reports in the New York Times. Ami Daniel, a maritime intelligence data analyst, observed that ships are increasingly going dark or utilizing random or disguised identification signals. The report further highlights that in the preceding 24 hours, vessels associated with Iran have been observed manipulating the global maritime surveillance system as they move to and from Iranian ports. Earlier on Tuesday, the US military successfully intercepted and blocked six oil tankers from transiting the Strait. In parallel, the Pentagon is reportedly preparing to deploy an additional 6,000 troops to the region, along with the USS George HW Bush and several other warships, underscoring the heightened tensions in the strategic waterway





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