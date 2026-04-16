US Military 'Locked and Loaded' for Iran Strike Amid Diplomatic Push, Says Defense Secretary

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declares the US military is prepared to strike Iran if diplomatic efforts fail, contradicting President Trump's optimistic outlook on securing a deal with the Islamic Republic. Hegseth emphasizes US military readiness and criticizes European allies for their perceived lack of contribution to regional security.

Tensions escalate between the United States and Iran as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declares the US military is fully prepared for potential conflict, even as President Donald Trump suggests ongoing diplomatic efforts toward a deal with the Islamic Republic. Hegseth issued a stern warning to Iran's leadership, stating, We are watching you.

He emphasized that the US military possesses superior intelligence and enhanced capabilities, ready to deliver a decisive blow if Iran fails to accept a diplomatic resolution. Hegseth asserted that the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy artery, will persist and warned of further military action should Tehran refuse to negotiate. He urged Iran to make a wise choice, prioritizing a deal for the benefit of its people and the world, while simultaneously confirming the readiness of the 'War Department' for any eventuality. These remarks by Hegseth appear to contradict President Trump's recent claims that the Strait of Hormuz is permanently open, following discussions with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who reportedly agreed to cease arming Iran. The President had initiated a naval blockade of the critical chokepoint after peace talks with Iran collapsed over the weekend, a waterway through which a significant portion of global oil supply flows. Beyond the direct confrontation with Iran, Hegseth also directed criticism towards NATO allies in Europe, questioning their commitment to collective security. He highlighted the disparity in military burden-sharing, suggesting that allies are overly reliant on American power projection. Hegseth pointed out that the majority of Iran's nuclear bomb threat would be addressed solely by the United States, urging other nations to bolster their own defense capabilities to handle fundamental tasks like securing international waterways. The Strait of Hormuz is indispensable for Europe's energy supply, with approximately 40 percent of its jet fuel and 10 percent of its liquefied natural gas imports transiting through it. The blockade has already contributed to rising global energy prices, pushing oil beyond $100 per barrel. Hegseth noted that while American commerce does not heavily rely on the strait's energy exports, Asia and Europe are significantly dependent, underscoring the importance of a unified approach to ensuring its free passage. Despite Hegseth's assertion of minimal US economic dependence on the strait, President Trump's blockade has resulted in increased domestic gasoline prices and a broader rise in the cost of consumer goods. Iranian diplomats have reportedly engaged with Pakistani mediators concerning a long-term peace agreement with the US. While President Trump has expressed optimism about a deal and declared the conflict effectively over, a final accord remains elusive as a two-week ceasefire nears its expiration





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