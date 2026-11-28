US forces defend RAF Lakenheath against suspected Iranian drones. Security measures are heightened across UK bases following threats from Tehran and recent terror plots.

US military personnel successfully defended the Royal Air Force base at Lakenheath in Suffolk against a swarm of suspected Iranian drones on November 13. Security alerts were triggered across the facility, prompting staff to shelter in place as counter-drone systems engaged the unmanned aerial vehicles. The incident marks a significant escalation in tensions surrounding US installations in the United Kingdom.

Security Breach and US Defense Response

According to reports, approximately six drones flew around the perimeter of the base before being repelled by US counter-drone technology. No personnel, aircraft, or infrastructure at RAF Lakenheath were affected by the incident. The US Air Force confirmed that security forces responded to the suspected unauthorized drone activity, and the situation was quickly resolved. The base returned to normal security and force protection measures shortly after the event. Footage captured by residents near the base showed sirens ringing out in the pitch-black gardens, highlighting the suddenness of the alarm. Light armored vehicles and military personnel were subsequently seen at the entrance of the base.

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Regional Threats and Base Evacuations

The drone alert at RAF Lakenheath coincided with heightened security concerns across multiple US military installations in the region. Alarms were also raised at nearby RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk and RAF Feltwell in Norfolk, both of which host US jets. Just days prior to the drone incident, the US military had evacuated at least a dozen aircraft from RAF Mildenhall due to threats from Iran. RAF Mildenhall is home to the 100th Air Refuelling Wing, the only permanent US refuelling wing in Europe, which operates KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. During the evacuation, three jets relocated to RAF Lakenheath, further increasing the operational significance of the site. Earlier, on November 9, RAF Lakenheath had issued a warning to locals and base residents to report any suspicious activity immediately. The base is home to the US Air Force 48th Fighter Wing, also known as the Liberty Wing, which employs nearly 7,000 active-duty personnel.

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Iranian Threats and Terror Plot Connections

Security levels at US bases in Britain were already elevated following the foiling of an alleged Iranian terror plot in September at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Five men were arrested on terror charges near the base, and a bomb disposal robot was deployed to check vehicles used by the suspects. In July, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that RAF Fairford was a legitimate target after the US used the base to launch B-1 bomber raids against Iranian positions. The IRGC issued statements threatening the British monarchy and declaring that any base used to invade Iranian territory would be targeted. The Pentagon had previously withdrawn bombers from RAF Fairford in October in response to these threats. The Financial Times reported that sources suspect Iran of being linked to the November 13 drone incident at RAF Lakenheath, although no drones were recovered.

UK Security Overhaul and Future Measures

In the wake of these incidents, the Royal Air Force announced plans for the most radical security overhaul of its bases since World War Two. The goal is to prevent potential Russian and Iranian drone attacks on strategic military installations. Both RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall had raised their security to Force Protection Condition Charlie, the second-highest threat level, indicating that intelligence suggested a terrorist attack was likely. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson stated that protecting bases is a top priority and that security arrangements are continually reviewed. The spokesperson noted that the Ministry of Defence Police and Suffolk Police worked closely with US Air Force Security Forces to resolve the situation. A US spokesperson emphasized that protecting the shared community is a joint responsibility and encouraged reporting of unusual activity. The incident underscores the ongoing vulnerability of allied military infrastructure to asymmetric threats in the current geopolitical climate.