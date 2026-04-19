US Military Set to Board Iran-Linked Vessels Globally in Economic Fury Campaign

The US military is expanding its conflict with Iran beyond the Strait of Hormuz by preparing to board Iran-linked vessels and oil tankers worldwide, a move aimed at crippling its economy. This escalation, known as Operation Economic Fury, will involve interdicting ships providing material support to Iran and targets illicit oil trade.

The United States military is initiating a significant escalation in its efforts to curb Iran 's influence, with plans to board Iran -linked vessels and oil tankers globally in the coming days. This strategic shift, announced by General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, transforms a conflict previously concentrated in the Strait of Hormuz into a worldwide crackdown.

US officials, speaking to The Wall Street Journal, confirmed that General Caine stated the US will actively pursue and board any vessel flagged by Iran or those attempting to provide material support to the nation. This directive specifically targets what are known as dark fleet vessels, which are illicit ships engaged in transporting Iranian oil while evading international regulations, sanctions, and insurance requirements. This new operation, codenamed Economic Fury, will be a joint effort involving the US Indo-Pacific Command and will supplement the existing US Navy blockade of all Iranian ports in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. According to US Central Command, 23 ships attempting to depart Iranian ports have already been turned away. This intensified action occurs against a backdrop of Iran reasserting its control over the Strait of Hormuz, with reports of attacks on several ships attempting passage on Saturday. These strikes, allegedly involving two Indian vessels, followed a statement from Iran's foreign minister just a day prior, asserting that the Strait of Hormuz remained open to commercial traffic. President Donald Trump initially responded optimistically to the foreign minister's statement, declaring the strait was ready for business and suggesting progress in negotiations, even claiming Iran had agreed to surrender its enriched uranium, a claim Iran has since denied. Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, issued a stern warning, stating that continued US blockade would result in the Strait of Hormuz not remaining open. The US administration, however, has shown no inclination to back down from its blockade or its broader strategy. President Trump views the blockade, coupled with the interception of Iranian-linked vessels worldwide, as a crucial means to exert economic pressure, aiming to force Iran to negotiate by severely limiting its imports. This strategy draws parallels to past US actions, such as the restrictions imposed on Cuba to influence its regime. Economic Fury comes in the wake of failed peace talks between the US and Iran last weekend. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated the US is prepared for military action if diplomacy falters before the current temporary ceasefire expires next week. Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly been preparing for renewed conflict by retrieving underground missile launchers and readying its short- and medium-range weaponry. The push for increased economic pressure coincides with the impending expiration of a temporary ceasefire. The recent peace talks in Pakistan yielded no significant breakthroughs or lasting cessation of hostilities, and no further negotiations are currently scheduled. Both nations are preparing for the possibility of renewed fighting. Iran is reportedly holding thousands of missiles and has been mobilizing launchers from underground storage, often situated in mountainous regions. Secretary Hegseth has stated that US forces are in a state of readiness should diplomatic efforts fail. He also noted that striking Iran's power plants remains a potential option, despite concerns about international law and the potential for Iranian retaliation against energy infrastructure in allied Gulf Arab nations. US officials are reportedly hesitant to commit ground troops due to the risk of casualties and public backlash. The Trump administration appears to have coalesced around the economic pressure campaign as its primary strategy moving forward





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