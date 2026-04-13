US Navy Faces Potential Clash with IRGC Speedboat Swarms Amid Hormuz Blockade

Tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz as the US Navy prepares for a confrontation with the IRGC amid a US blockade, threatening global oil supplies and sparking price surges.

The United States Navy is preparing for a potential confrontation with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz, as the US attempts to enforce a blockade. Despite Washington's successful strikes against Iran 's conventional navy, destroying a significant portion of its fleet, Tehran maintains the ability to threaten shipping lanes through the use of small speedboats, mines, and suspected underwater drones.

The IRGC's naval force, designed for speed and tactical flexibility, poses a significant challenge. This force is equipped with a variety of weapons, including missiles, mines, and drones, making it a formidable threat to commercial shipping in the area. The situation has intensified following the breakdown of ceasefire talks and former President Donald Trump's vow to initiate a blockade of Iranian ports, scheduled to begin at 3 pm UK time. Iran's traditional navy, focused on larger warships and symbolic missions, stands in contrast to the IRGC's specialized fleet. The IRGC's fleet is designed to control the strategic waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, using an arsenal that includes agile speedboats equipped with a variety of weaponry. Footage released by Iranian state media reveals the existence of underground tunnel networks housing naval drones, anti-ship missiles, and sea mines, further highlighting the capabilities of the IRGC. A temporary ceasefire, brokered between the US and Iran in exchange for reopening the strait, provided a brief respite from the conflict. However, Iran issued a stern warning via marine radio, stating that any vessel attempting passage without permission from the Revolutionary Guard risked destruction. The IRGC maintains a separate fleet built for speed and flexibility to control the passage. US Central Command confirmed the transit of two guided-missile destroyers, the USS Frank E. Petersen (DDG-121) and the USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), through the strait on Saturday, as part of a mission aimed at clearing sea mines. The Guards’ Navy Command issued a stark warning through Iran's state broadcaster, threatening severe consequences for any military vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Following the initial ceasefire, there was a drastic reduction in traffic, with only four ships crossing on the first day compared to the pre-war average of over 100 daily crossings. Iranian officials have since indicated plans to limit crossings to approximately a dozen ships per day. Simultaneously, Iran released footage allegedly showing its military threatening a US Navy destroyer as it entered the Strait of Hormuz. The recording, aired by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), depicts an exchange between the IRGC and the American crew. In the audio recording, an IRGC Navy serviceman is heard ordering the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. to alter course and retreat to the Indian Ocean, threatening to target the warship if the order is not obeyed. The American crew responded by stating their transit was in accordance with international law and that no challenge was intended. The recording appears to be edited. The IRGC officer then issued a wider broadcast to nearby ships, warning them to maintain a distance of more than 10 miles from any warships in the area due to an imminent Iranian attack. Concerns have been heightened by Iran's warning of potential anti-ship mines in the main channel, advising vessels to seek safe passage along new routes near its coastline. While the presence of mines has not been independently verified, the warning suggests Iran may have deployed them, a possibility previously raised by US officials. The US has been actively seeking to counter Iran’s control over the strategic waterway. The passage of the two US guided missile destroyers on Saturday represented the first such transit during the ongoing conflict. The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil supply (approximately one-fifth of the world’s supply), has significantly impacted oil prices, pushing them above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022. Benchmark crude oil prices surged over 7 percent in Monday morning trading in Asia, alongside a rise in the dollar and a decline in US stock futures following Trump's blockade announcement





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Iran US Navy IRGC Blockade Speedboats Mines Oil Prices Military Conflict

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-Iran Peace Talks Underway Amidst Strait of Hormuz Tensions, Trump Claims Iran 'Losing Big'Peace talks between the US and Iran have commenced, as reported by former President Donald Trump. Tensions remain high in the Strait of Hormuz, with reports of lost Iranian naval mines and concerns over global energy supply. Trump claims Iran's military capabilities are diminished and highlights US energy dominance.

Read more »

US-Iran Tensions Rise as Navy Ships Transit Strait of Hormuz, Amidst Peace TalksTensions have surged between the US and Iran after US warships transited the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran threatening retaliation. This occurred during peace talks in Pakistan, where both sides are negotiating after a fragile ceasefire. The US is also clearing mines in the Strait.

Read more »

US Navy to blockade Strait of Hormuz after crunch peace talks failDonald Trump has said the US Navy will begin the process of blockading “any and all ships” attempting to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Donald Trump Says US Navy Will 'Blockade' Strait Of Hormuz After Iran Talks CollapseKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »

Oil prices skyrocket as US Navy to blockade Iranian ports in Strait of HormuzThe US military announced it will stop all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports

Read more »

US Navy Faces Showdown in Strait of Hormuz as Tensions with Iran EscalateThe US Navy prepares to confront the IRGC's speedboat swarms and enforce a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, with ceasefire talks failing and the potential for conflict escalating. This article details the growing tension, the roles of both navies, the US Navy deployments, and the impact on global oil markets and trade.

Read more »