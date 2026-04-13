US Navy Faces Showdown in Strait of Hormuz as Iran's Speedboat Swarms Threaten Blockade

Tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz as the US Navy confronts Iran's IRGC, which employs speedboats and mines to threaten shipping during a planned blockade. Amidst rising oil prices, the situation poses significant risks to global trade and security.

The United States Navy is bracing for a potential showdown with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC ) speedboat swarms as it prepares to enforce a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite inflicting significant damage on Iran 's conventional navy through a series of strikes, the US faces a persistent threat from the IRGC , which employs small speedboats, mines, and suspected underwater drones to disrupt shipping in the strategic waterway.

The IRGC's ability to control the Strait of Hormuz remains largely intact, posing a significant challenge to the US as former President Donald Trump has vowed to commence a blockade of Iranian ports following the collapse of ceasefire negotiations over the weekend, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. UK time. Iran's traditional navy, characterized by larger warships and frigates, has historically played a more symbolic role, focusing on prestige and occasional long-range missions. In contrast, the paramilitary IRGC operates a separate fleet specifically designed for speed and flexibility, enabling it to exert control over the vital passage. This fleet is armed with nimble boats equipped with missiles, mines, and drones, allowing it to threaten and hinder commercial shipping in ways that are difficult to counter with conventional naval tactics. Footage released by Iranian state media during the initial days of the conflict revealed underground tunnel networks packed with naval drones, anti-ship missiles, and sea mines, underscoring the IRGC's capacity for asymmetric warfare. The fragile truce, brokered by mediators, was temporarily established after President Trump reached a two-week agreement with Tehran, in exchange for reopening the strait. However, even during the temporary pause in fighting, Iran issued a stern warning via marine radio, cautioning that any vessel attempting to traverse the Strait of Hormuz without permission from the Revolutionary Guard risked being destroyed. The US Central Command confirmed on Saturday that two guided-missile destroyers, the USS Frank E. Petersen (DDG-121) and the USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), transited the waterway as part of a US mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines. The Guards' Navy Command, as reported by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, stated that any attempt by military vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz would be met with severe action. The impact of the conflict was immediate, with shipping traffic plummeting significantly; only four ships crossed the strait on the first day of the ceasefire compared to the more than 100 daily crossings observed before the conflict. Iranian officials later indicated to mediators that they would limit daily crossings to approximately a dozen ships. Meanwhile, Iran released video footage, claiming to show its military threatening a US Navy destroyer as it entered the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command confirmed the transit of the two guided-missile destroyers on Saturday, emphasizing their mission to clear the waterway of potential sea mines. The purported recording, broadcast by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), details an exchange between the IRGC and the American crew, highlighting the heightened tensions in the region. The recording features the IRGC Navy instructing the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. to alter its course and retreat to the Indian Ocean, with threats of being targeted if the order is disobeyed. The American response affirms the vessel's lawful transit in accordance with international law, and expresses no intent to engage in conflict. The edited recording proceeds with the Iranian serviceman issuing a final warning multiple times. The IRGC officer then broadcasts a warning to nearby ships in the region, cautioning them to maintain a distance of more than 10 miles from any warships in the vicinity, indicating a readiness to open fire without warning. Further complicating the situation, Iran issued warnings about the presence of anti-ship mines in the main channel, advising vessels to seek guidance from the Revolutionary Guard for safe passage along alternative routes near its coastline. While the existence of these mines has not been definitively confirmed, the warning marks the first indication that Tehran may have deployed them, a possibility that US officials had previously raised. The United States has been actively seeking to counter Iran’s dominance over the waterway. The transit of the two US guided-missile destroyers through the strait on Saturday represents the first such movement during the ongoing conflict, demonstrating the US commitment to maintaining freedom of navigation. The disruption of shipping through the strait, which typically handles around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, has driven oil prices above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022. Benchmark crude oil prices surged over 7 percent in Monday morning trading in Asia, exceeding $100 per barrel, while the dollar gained strength, and US stock futures declined, mirroring the market's reaction to Trump's announcement of the blockade





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