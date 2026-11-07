US Offers $15m Reward for Iran Nuclear Intel Despite Claims of Destruction

The United States is offering up to £15 million for intelligence on Iran's nuclear facilities, contradicting President Trump's claims that strikes destroyed them and highlighting ongoing proliferation concerns.

The United States government has announced a reward of up to £15 million for information regarding Iran's nuclear facilities, a move that stands in direct contrast to President Donald Trump's repeated assertions that previous bombing campaigns had completely obliterated the program. This substantial financial incentive, which also includes the possibility of relocation for informants, signals that US intelligence agencies continue to assess significant risks regarding Tehran's ability to restart nuclear weapons production.

Contradiction Between Claims and Rewards

Political opponents of President Donald Trump are interpreting this bounty as a tacit admission that the bunker-buster raids conducted on three Iranian underground nuclear sites in June of last year were not as successful as the White House claimed. While President Donald Trump has insisted that obliteration is an accurate term to describe the outcome, the Central Command's request for detailed intelligence suggests otherwise. The reward is specifically aimed at gathering data from inside Iran, indicating that fears are mounting over whether Tehran has salvaged enough enriched uranium to resume weaponization efforts.

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IAEA Loss of Knowledge in Tehran

The White House attempted to rebuff criticism of the military operations by publishing a statement titled Take it from those who actually know, which quotes President Donald Trump maintaining the success of the mission. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth supported this narrative, stating that anyone suggesting the bombs were not devastating is trying to undermine the President. However, the Central Command's public announcement highlighted that Iran is no longer complying with International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, leading to a loss of continuity of knowledge regarding the production and inventory of key components like centrifuges.

Uranium Enrichment Levels and Expert Estimates

Central Command specified that it is seeking information on the movements, facilities, equipment, and scientific personnel of Iran's nuclear program. The agency noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency reported in 2025 that Iran is enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity, a level that is a short technical step from the 90 per cent required for a nuclear weapon. Experts estimate that this quantity, if enriched further, could be sufficient for several nuclear weapons, justifying the high-value reward for actionable intelligence.

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Political Fallout and Election Context

This cash-for-tips offer emerges amidst speculation about whether President Donald Trump will renew military attacks on Iran following a significant defeat for his Republican Party in last week's mid-term elections. Within 48 hours of the results, which many viewed as a public repudiation of the Iran war, President Donald Trump confirmed that minor strikes had knocked out an anti-aircraft battery on the island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz. However, he has not confirmed a resumption of full-scale military attacks, despite reports that hardliners in the White House have urged action before Democrats take control of Congress in January.

Internal White House Divisions on Strategy

Such a continuation of hostilities would face opposition from Vice-President JD Vance, who has blamed the Republicans' election humiliation squarely on the Iran War and urged President Donald Trump to end it. Meanwhile, senior Democrats have expressed anger over the appointment of hardliner Stephen Miller as chief of staff, with Congressman Adriano Espaillat describing him as the architect of the President's politics of hate. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth praised Mr Miller as a true patriot, but Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate armed services committee, noted that many Republicans want the war to end and view potential changes in defense leadership as a first step toward de-escalation.