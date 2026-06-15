US Open 2026: Scottie Scheffler's Career Grand Slam Quest Amidst a Frustrating Season

Scottie Scheffler has the opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam at the 2026 US Open at Shinnecock Hills, but enters the tournament off a mixed and frustrating 2026 season. The world number one, who has won four majors, faces questions about his form despite recent statistical improvements.

Scottie Scheffler stands on the precipice of golfing immortality as he arrives at Shinnecock Hills for the 2026 US Open, with the chance to become only the seventh player in history to complete the career Grand Slam.

The 29-year-old American, already a four-time major champion with victories at the 2022 Masters, the 2023 PGA Championship, and The Open in 2025, needs only a US Open title to join the legendary club alongside Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan. This week's tournament represents the final missing piece in a dominant career that has seen him claim twenty PGA Tour victories and a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Yet, the narrative surrounding Scheffler entering this major is far from straightforward. His 2026 season has been, by his own high standards, a mixed bag, marked by flashes of brilliance and prolonged stretches of frustration, raising questions about his ability to peak when it matters most. Scheffler began the year in commanding fashion, securing a four-shot victory at The American Express in January, which seemed to indicate business as usual for the world number one.

He had won six times on the PGA Tour in 2025 and eight worldwide in 2024, establishing himself as a consistent force. However, since that early-season triumph, his performances have been solid but not spectacular, a stark contrast to the near-dominant stretch that preceded it. The first significant alarm bell sounded at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, where he posted a tied-24th finish, his worst result in over a year.

Things escalated at The Players Championship, where a tied-22nd place led a visibly frustrated Scheffler to admit he was struggling with his game, specifically pointing to his iron play. His statistics bore this out; after leading the PGA Tour in strokes gained total at the end of 2025, he had dropped to third, and his strokes gained approach plummeted from first to a dismal 78th. Despite this mid-season wobble, Scheffler's resilience has been on full display.

He accomplished a unique and somewhat bittersweet feat, becoming the first player in PGA Tour history to record three consecutive solo runner-up finishes. At The Masters, he fell one shot short to Rory McIlroy. The following week at the RBC Heritage, he lost in a playoff to Matt Fitzpatrick after a putting masterclass.

Then, at the Cadillac Championship, he was chased down by Cameron Young, who won by six shots. While finishing second was understandably painful, Scheffler found a silver lining, noting that there is "a lot less to clean up" when you are that close compared to a mid-pack finish.

Since The Players, his numbers have shown a marked improvement, returning to the top of the strokes gained total category and also leading the PGA Tour in greens-in-regulation, while climbing back to 17th in strokes gained approach. However, inconsistency remains atheme, as evidenced by his explosive frustration during the first round of the Memorial Tournament, where he verbally clashed with his caddie after hitting an approach into the water and later claimed he felt like he was "going to shoot about 90.

" He ultimately finished tied-12th, but his post-tournament comments underscored a deep-seated struggle with his swing, stating he "couldn't really get anything going. " As he steps onto the challenging, wind-swept fairways of Shinnecock Hills, Scheffler must merge his improved statistical profile with the mental fortitude required to capture the one major that has eluded him, all while managing the immense pressure of completing a career Grand Slam





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