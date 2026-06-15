Scottie Scheffler targets the career Grand Slam and Masters champion Rory McIlroy also challenges major victory at the US Open; TV coverage, UK and Ireland start times, Shinnecock Hills course guide and how to follow the action this week from New York.

US Open 2026: TV coverage, latest schedule from Shinnecock Hills and how to watch or stream on Sky Sports Golf Scottie Scheffler targets the career Grand Slam and Masters champion Rory McIlroy also challenges major victory at the US Open; TV coverage, UK and Ireland start times, Shinnecock Hills course guide and how to follow the action this week from New York Scottie Scheffler has the chance to make major history this week at the US Open, with extended coverage from Shinnecock Hills exclusively live on Sky Sports .

The world No 1 completed the third leg of the career Grand Slam at The Open last summer, meaning Scheffler now needs US Open victory to become only the seventh player in the men's game to have won all four major titles. Scheffler is already a winner on the PGA Tour this season and is the pre-tournament favourite to claim a fifth major victory in as many years, with the final round in New York falling on his 30th birthday.

Rory McIlroy successfully defended his Masters title in April and is looking to add to his major tally, 15 years on from his previous US Open win, while Cameron Young and England's Tommy Fleetwood both search for their major breakthrough. Relive Rory McIlroy's top five shots as he lifted his maiden major title at the US Open in 2011 Former US Open champions Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are among the LIV Golf contingent in action, with JJ Spaun returning as defending champion after last year's victory at Oakmont.

Sky Sports continues to be the home of the US Open in the UK and Ireland, with extended coverage of all four tournament rounds and bonus action available throughout the week. Highlights from the final round of the 2025 US Open from Oakmont Country Club, as JJ Spaun claimed a maiden major titleWatch live coverage of the US Open from 12.30pm on Thursday and Friday on Sky Sports Golf, with action live until at least midnight during both the first two rounds.

Live coverage begins at 3pm for Saturday's third round and 4pm for the final day on Sunday, with the US Open live on Sky Sports Golf until long after the final putt is holed on both days. Ahead of this week's US Open, check out the top shots ever played at the tournament A bonus 'Live from the US Open' show will offer bonus build-up and news during Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week, while there will be one-hour highlights available for all four rounds.

Wednesday - 1400-1700 - Live from the US OpenSaturday - 1500-0100 - US Open: Day three LIVE! The US Open is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports, with the final two days of the Amateur Championship and the final round of the LPGA Tour's Meijer LPGA Classic also live on Sky Sports Mix.

This year's US Open will be sixth hosted at Shinnecock Hills and the first since 2018, when Brooks Koepka held off a final-round 63 from Fleetwood to claim a one-shot victory and successfully defend his title. As Brooks Koepka aims to win his third US Open title this week, check out his five previous major victories The New York venue will be set up at 7,440 yards and play as a par-70, with the course widely regarded as one of the hardest in the world and the 11th hole offering one of the toughest par-threes on the major roster.

The US Open was first held there in 1896 but didn't return until 1986, when Raymond Floyd won, while Corey Pavin (1995) and Retief Goosen (2004) are others to have won US Opens there. Shinnecock Hills has also previously hosted the US Amateur, US Women's Amateur and the Walker Cup. Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage available at various points throughout the week on Sky Sports Main Event.

Tap on the Sky Sports Golf channel NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. Who will win the US Open? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage from the opening round begins on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf





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