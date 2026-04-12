US Orders Deportation of Iranian Nationals with Ties to Regime, Including 'Screaming Mary's' Son

Three Iranian nationals, including the son of the infamous 'Screaming Mary,' are facing deportation from the United States following orders from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This action reflects a broader effort to address concerns about individuals with ties to the Iranian regime. Their lavish lifestyles in the US, coupled with their familial connections to the regime, have drawn public criticism and intensified scrutiny of their immigration status.

Federal authorities have arrested three Iran ian nationals in Los Angeles, acting on a direct order from Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revoke their legal residency. This action marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to address concerns about individuals with ties to the Iran ian regime living in the United States.

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The arrests are a result of intensified scrutiny of visa programs and the immigration status of those linked to hostile foreign entities, reflecting a shift in policy under the current administration. Seyed Eissa Hashemi, his wife Maryam Tahmasebi, and their son, all of whom had been residing in Southern California, now face deportation. They are in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) awaiting formal removal from the country.<\/p>

The case has garnered significant attention, not only due to the individuals involved but also the context of their relationship to a controversial chapter in American diplomatic history. The primary target of this enforcement action, Eissa Hashemi, is the son of Masoumeh Ebtekar. Ebtekar is famously known as 'Screaming Mary' for her role as the spokeswoman for the Islamist militants who stormed the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979, holding 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.<\/p>

During the crisis, Ebtekar was the face of the regime's propaganda machine, often orchestrating interviews with American hostages in an attempt to downplay the harsh conditions they were experiencing. These conditions included solitary confinement, starvation, and physical and psychological torment, as documented by the State Department.<\/p>

Eissa Hashemi's affluent lifestyle in Southern California, which reportedly included enjoying luxury and expensive items, has drawn public criticism and numerous petitions calling for his removal. The circumstances surrounding his residency have also been closely examined. Records indicate that Hashemi and his family obtained green cards through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program in 2016, a program that has since been suspended under the current administration.<\/p>

This decision to revoke their residency is part of a broader crackdown on individuals with connections to the Iranian regime. The removal of the Hashemi family is not an isolated incident. This operation is part of a series of high-profile deportations targeting relatives of high-ranking Iranian officials. Similar actions have been taken against others with family connections to the Iranian regime, demonstrating a consistent effort to address perceived threats and concerns surrounding individuals with links to hostile foreign entities.<\/p>

Previously, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, niece of the late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, and her daughter Sarinasadat Hosseiny, also faced deportation following their detention by ICE in Los Angeles. Their lavish lifestyle, documented on social media with images of luxury travel, designer clothing, and opulent parties, had also come under scrutiny.<\/p>

Both Afshar and Hosseiny, who had also obtained green cards, have had them revoked after Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Afshar of celebrating the deaths of American soldiers. This action further underscores the administration's commitment to holding individuals accountable for their conduct and affiliations.<\/p>

The arrests of the Hashemi family and the earlier deportations of Afshar and Hosseiny send a strong message about the US government's stance on individuals with ties to the Iranian regime and its commitment to enforcing immigration laws.<\/p>





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