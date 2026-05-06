US Pauses Strait of Hormuz Escort Mission Amid Iran Negotiations and Escalating Tensions

President Trump halts Project Freedom, the US effort to secure shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, following requests from Pakistan and progress in Iran talks. However, Iran continues attacks, including drone strikes on vessels, while the Pentagon remains prepared for potential conflict.

President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause in Project Freedom , the US-led initiative to escort foreign ships through the Strait of Hormuz, following requests from Pakistan and other nations.

The decision comes amid reported progress in negotiations with Iran, though Trump emphasized that the blockade would remain in place. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the pause would allow time to assess whether a final agreement with Iran can be reached. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, has been a flashpoint since tensions escalated on February 28, with Iran launching strikes and issuing warnings against violations of its maritime rules.

Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to intercept any vessel breaching its regulations, while Iran launched missiles at a US-backed ally and targeted a major oil port, escalating regional hostilities. The United Arab Emirates issued a missile alert, marking the first such warning since a fragile ceasefire was declared last month. Despite the ceasefire, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that Iranian forces had attacked US troops over a dozen times since the pause in fighting.

Hegseth reiterated the US commitment to protecting shipping lanes but denied any intention to enter Iranian airspace or waters. Meanwhile, Iran's chief negotiator warned that Tehran has not yet fully engaged in the battle for control of the Strait, even as US officials reported Iranian drone strikes on commercial vessels, including the Marshall Islands-linked oil tanker JV Innovation. US warships responded by sinking six Iranian boats, highlighting the volatile situation.

A massive fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zones, caused by an Iranian drone attack, further underscored the risks. With Tehran refusing to return to negotiations under US pressure, the Pentagon remains on high alert, ready to resume military action if ordered by Trump. The situation remains tense, with both sides exchanging strikes and warnings, raising concerns about a potential escalation into full-scale conflict





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