US raises counterintelligence threat assessment over Israeli spying, tensions rise; Ryanair investigation; Apple security settings change; Scotland Yard Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

The US has raised its counterintelligence threat assessment over Israeli spying to its highest level, fueling tensions between the two allies. Recent US intelligence reports have raised concerns that Israeli spy agencies have stepped up efforts to eavesdrop on senior American officials. Some American officials have told that Israel has gone too far this time. The airline is under investigation by the UK’s competition watchdog over its policy of charging parents if they want to sit with their children. Ryanair is being investigated over charging parents to sit with their children on flights. The investigation is also deciding whether the seating fee qualifies as drip pricing. Apple is the first tech company to agree to changing its security settings worldwide, turning on ‘stolen device protection’ by default. Scotland Yard Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has announced his intention to write to the Home Secretary.

The US has raised its counterintelligence threat assessment over Israeli spying to its highest level, fueling tensions between the two allies. Recent US intelligence reports have raised concerns that Israeli spy agencies have stepped up efforts to eavesdrop on senior American officials.

Some American officials have told that Israel has gone too far this time. The airline is under investigation by the UK’s competition watchdog over its policy of charging parents if they want to sit with their children. Ryanair is being investigated over charging parents to sit with their children on flights. The investigation is also deciding whether the seating fee qualifies as drip pricing.

Apple is the first tech company to agree to changing its security settings worldwide, turning on ‘stolen device protection’ by default. Scotland Yard Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has announced his intention to write to the Home Secretary





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US Israeli Spying Counterintelligence Threat Assessment Tensions Ryanair Investigation Apple Security Settings Scotland Yard Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

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