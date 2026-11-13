US Relocates Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Amid Iranian Threat

US intelligence has relocated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to a military base due to escalating threats from Iranian operatives. The move follows increased tensions and terror plots targeting US officials in the UK.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been moved from his private residence in Washington DC to a secure military base following a heightened assessment by US intelligence agencies regarding the danger to his life. This significant security upgrade comes as the threat of assassination by Iranian operatives is deemed to be growing substantially. The cabinet minister has been a primary target for Tehran due to his central role in enforcing rigorous economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Officials determined that standard protective measures were no longer sufficient to ensure his safety in the capital. This relocation underscores the acute danger faced by US officials who are actively implementing policies to cripple the Iranian regime financially.

Escalating Iranian Terror Plots in the United States

Mohammed al-Saadi, a suspected operative for the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been placed on the FBI's most wanted list with a twenty million dollar bounty on his head. Authorities believe he orchestrated a campaign of terrorist attacks across Europe earlier this year, with seven incidents occurring in Britain. These attacks included the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green and arson attempts on UK synagogues. Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey in May and subsequently extradited to the United States to face eight terrorist charges. He is accused of leading a group called Hayi, which Western intelligence identifies as an IRGC front organization.

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Recent indictments reveal that al-Saadi coordinated attempts to attack US military assets, including the planned assault on RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Even while incarcerated in a Brooklyn prison, he allegedly passed coded messages to IRGC operatives in Tehran to execute these plans. One key operative, Mohammed al-Hassini, used former UK contacts to scout targets and procure materials such as vans and fuel. Three vans filled with petrol barrels were intercepted near the airbase perimeter after one perpetrator panicked and contacted police. The incident highlights the direct link between imprisoned coordinators and field operatives executing attacks on American infrastructure.

US Relocates Assets Due to UK Security Concerns

United States military bases in Britain have undergone rapid changes in response to perceived vulnerabilities in local security capabilities. Following the aborted attack on RAF Fairford, all twelve B-1 bombers were immediately evacuated and returned to their home bases in America. This week, ten KC-135 refuelling tankers were removed from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk and relocated to Germany and Spain. The rapid deployment of these assets signals a loss of confidence in the UK's ability to protect vital American strategic equipment. US officials reportedly believe these aircraft are safer in Spain, which is governed by a left-wing administration, than within British territory.

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The departure of military hardware reflects broader concerns within Washington regarding the UK's defense posture and political will. Senior defense and security officials in the US capital have expressed dismay over what they perceive as inadequate British spending on base protection. The current defense budget increases are described as a pittance spread over several years, failing to address immediate security gaps. This strategic retrenchment suggests that American military planners no longer view the UK as a reliable secure hub for high-value assets in the face of Iranian aggression. The move serves as a tangible indicator of the deepening rift between the two allies over threat assessment.

Diplomatic Friction and MI5 Intelligence Warnings

The US government has expressed palpable frustration with the British Labour Government's approach to managing the Iranian threat. A senior US security source criticized the UK foreign secretary for shaking hands with the Iranian foreign minister at the United Nations instead of expelling the Iranian ambassador. American intelligence has identified more than twenty potentially lethal Iran-backed plots in the UK and recorded over fifty arrests in the past twelve months. Despite this extensive intelligence from MI5, US officials argue that the British government continues to treat the situation as business as usual. This diplomatic disconnect highlights a significant divergence in how the two nations perceive and respond to state-sponsored terrorism.

The ongoing tension is further complicated by the historical context of US-Iranian relations, particularly since the 2020 drone strike that killed the commander of the IRGC's Quds Force. Since that event, US officials have remained highly paranoid about assassination attempts by Iranian agents. The recent indictment of al-Saadi and the surveillance video of al-Hassini and Mohsen Mohajeri planning attacks in London provide concrete evidence of these fears. US officials view the UK's continued diplomatic engagement with Tehran as a failure to recognize the scale of the danger. This disagreement threatens to strain the special relationship as both nations navigate the escalating security landscape in Europe.