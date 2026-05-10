US Right-Wing Figure Joey Mannarino Banned From UK Entry

The UK Home Office has revoked the travel authorization of American commentator Joey Mannarino due to concerns over hate speech and public order.

The British Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, has taken decisive action by revoking the Electronic Travel Authorisation of Joey Mannarino , a prominent right-wing American commentator. This decision comes shortly before Mannarino was scheduled to appear at a high-profile rally organized by Tommy Robinson in London.

The government's justification for this measure is that Mannarino's presence within the borders of Britain would not be conducive to the public good. This move reflects a tightening of border controls regarding individuals who promote ideologies deemed harmful or extremist by the current administration. Mannarino expressed his frustration on social media, claiming that his rights were being trampled upon and that the current political climate in the United Kingdom is hostile toward free expression.

He specifically argued that the Labour government has effectively destroyed the remnants of free speech in the country. Despite the revocation of his ETA, Mannarino has indicated that he will pursue a formal visa application to challenge the ruling and seek a detailed explanation for his ineligibility. The decision to bar entry is not arbitrary but follows a pattern of highly inflammatory statements made by Mannarino across various digital platforms.

He has a history of using derogatory language toward migrants, referring to them as third-world parasites and describing Europe as an Islamic region filled with crime and chaos. Furthermore, his comments regarding gender-based violence and victims of assault have drawn widespread condemnation. He has publicly stated his disbelief in rape victims regardless of court verdicts, suggesting that such cases have become fake to him.

He even went as far as to suggest that women holding signs of love are begging for assault. Such rhetoric is viewed by the Home Office as a direct violation of the standards required for entry, as the democratic right to expression is not considered a license to incite hatred or promote violence against specific groups based on their religion, gender, or national origin.

This is not an isolated incident, as the UK government has recently blocked several other controversial figures to maintain public order. Valentina Gomez, another anti-Islam influencer, faced a similar fate after her travel authorization was removed. Gomez is known for extreme stunts, such as utilizing a flamethrower to burn the Quran and destroying literature supportive of the LGBT community.

She has also been known to disrupt official events, including one at the Texas Capitol, where she described Islam in highly offensive and derogatory terms. Even global stars like Kanye West, also known as Ye, have been restricted from entering the country due to a history of anti-Semitic remarks.

These actions underscore a systemic approach by the Home Secretary to prevent the importation of extremist rhetoric that could destabilize public order or incite civil unrest during planned demonstrations like the Unite the Kingdom rally. As the date for the May 16 rally approaches, the tension between national security, public order, and the ideology of free speech remains a central point of contention in British politics.

The rally, which aims to unite those with right-wing perspectives, continues to attract support from various figures, though it remains under heavy scrutiny by the authorities to prevent an escalation of violence. The legal framework grants the Home Secretary broad powers to determine who is eligible to enter the country based on security and public order risks, ensuring that the safety of the general population takes precedence over the travel desires of individuals who promote hate.

While Mannarino and his supporters view this as censorship, the Home Office maintains that the protection of the public good is the primary objective of these immigration restrictions





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