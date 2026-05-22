US Secretary of State Marco Rubio alleges that Cuba poses a direct threat to US national security as a reassurement carrier strike group assembles in the Caribbean ahead of an upcoming armed forces meeting in Sweden.

Carrier strike groups arrives in the Caribbean as Rubio says Cuba poses ' national security threat ' to US US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives remarks at the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Helsingborg , Sweden , on May 22.

Cuba poses a 'national security threat' to America, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, as a carrier strike group arrives in the Caribbean. Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz arrived in the Caribbean on Wednesday, sparking further concerns that the US could be considering military action against its communist neighbour. The Nimitz strike group was described by US Southern Command as 'the epitome of readiness and presence, unmatched reach and lethality, and strategic advantage'.

It's not nation-building, he told reporters before leaving for a NATO ministers meeting in Sweden.

'We are addressing something that's directly related to the national security of the United States. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces investigation into 'sex offences' claims over woman 'who spent night with him before Palace tour and tea'. ... Cuba accuses US of inciting military aggression and lying about the country being a state sponsor of terrorism.

The US announced murder charges against former Cuban President, Raul Castro, on Wednesday, escalating tensions between the rivals. On Thursday evening, the US arrested Adys Lastres Morera, the sister of the executive president of GAESA, a business conglomerate with significant ties to the Cuban military. Morera entered the United States as a lawful permanent resident in 2023 and is now in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody





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US Secretary Of State Cuba National Security Threat Reassurement Carrier Strike Group NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting Helsingborg Sweden Carrier Air Wing 17 Sol-Strait Antigen Donations Adys Lastres Morera GAESA Cuban Foreign Ministry U.S. Secretary Of State Lies

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