US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Condemns NATO Allies for 'Going into Hiding' During the Iran War

After criticizing NATO allies for 'going into hiding' during the Iran war, US secretary of state Marco Rubio also hinted at a potential peace deal between the US and Iran. Despite limited permission to carry out attacks against Iran using British bases, the US raised concerns about the UK's contribution to protecting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz after the crisis. The UK's Prime Minister also restricted the US's use of British military bases, causing tensions between the two nations.

Rubio slams NATO allies for 'going into hiding' over Iran war and hints that peace deal is coming soon The US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, has accused NATO allies of 'going into hiding' during the Iran war and expressed dismay over their reluctance to support America's stance against Iran .

During a meeting of NATO counterparts in Sweden, Mr. Rubio criticized the alliance's members for failing to adequately contribute to the war effort against Iran. America's top diplomat, however, did not name the UK specifically, but he had been scathing over Britain's reluctance to be drawn into the conflict, accusing Sir Keir Starmer of being weak and deriding the Royal Navy. This sparked reports that the US could review its position on Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands as punishment.

Despite these tensions, the UK's Prime Minister limited the US's use of British military bases to carry out attacks against Iran, only allowing defensive strikes on missile sites. There have also been concerns regarding the response of the UK and other countries to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which was previously open to shipping. Tehran's stranglehold on this waterway, and the resulting spike in oil prices, has shocked economies worldwide.

This, in turn, has led to plans by Britain and France to protect shipping in the critical waterway once hostilities end, which have also been challenged by the US. At the NATO summit, Mr. Rubio will meet with NATO counterparts, including Yvette Cooper, amid growing tensions with Iran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the refusal by NATO members, including Spain, to use their bases to support the US in the war against Iran leaves the US questioning the benefits of membership. Additionally, Tehran's plans to impose a levy for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have led to Mr. Trump's comments regarding the threat to the world and its illegality.

It's worth noting that Mr. Trump has tweeted, 'We want it open, we want it free. We don't want tolls. It's an international waterway.





LBC / 🏆 17. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Middle East NATO US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio NATO Iran Iran War Allies Peace Deal Bases Maritime Navigation Royal Navy Weakness Criticism Tolls Strait Of Hormuz

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Troop Withdrawals From Europe Won't Hurt Defenses, Says NATO ChiefThe changes come amid a growing rift between the U.S. and Europe amid the Iran war.

Read more »

NATO Scrambles Jets to Intercept Drone Over Lithuania, Evacuating LeadersNATO jets have been scrambled to intercept a drone that flew over Lithuania's capital Vilnius, as the country's prime minister and president were rushed to a safe house. The residents of the city were told to take shelter after drone activity from near Lithuania's border with Russian ally Belarus, underlining jitters on NATO's eastern flank over incursions related to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more »

Military Fears Rise as NATO Drones Spotted in Baltic StatesThe recent incidents involving drones near the Latvian and Estonian borders have NATO concerned of a potential conflict.

Read more »

Marco Silva to Haunt Tottenham as Departing Fulham Boss Could Ruin Spurs Transfer PlansMarco Silva was strongly linked with the Tottenham manager job just months ago. He is now on the move this summer, and it could impact Spurs' transfers.

Read more »