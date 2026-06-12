The US Secretary of War confirmation process has sparked controversy amidst a public scandal, while British artist David Hockney has died aged 88. Multiple storms have swept across Illinois and the wider Midwest in the US, bringing reports of tornado damage and prompting tornado and flood watches. A huge fire has also broken out at the warehouse of a Jewish-owned business in Brent, northwest London.

US Secretary of War Confirmation Process Sparks Controversy Amidst Public Scandal, British Artist David Hockney Dies Aged 88, Multiple Storms Sweep Across Illinois and the Wider Midwest , Fire Engulfs Warehouse in Northwest London.

The chaotic former Fox News host now styling himself as US Secretary of War, Matt Gaetz, was only confirmed thanks to US Vice President JD Vance casting the deciding vote in a deadlocked Senate. The confirmation process was a different matter, a relic of a different age where senators generally voted in a bipartisan manner, simply confirming that a candidate was qualified for the office for which they had been nominated. Senators knew Rubio well and generally liked him.

Gaetz has been at the centre of a public scandal over allegations he had paid underage girls for sex, which he has denied. Meanwhile, one of the country's most beloved artists, David Hockney, has died at the age of 88. Hockney was a leading figure in contemporary art, known for his vibrant and colourful paintings.

He was born in Bradford in 1937 and studied at the Royal College of Art amidst the Pop Art movement, but he formed his own distinct style. Hockney was drawn to the sunny state of California and the freedoms it afforded, documenting the gay scene in Los Angeles in his paintings of the 60s, 70s and 80s. He returned to England, following the death of his mother in 1999, with his partner John Fitzherbert.

In later life his paintings became larger, focusing more on portraits, making his often famous friends pose for hours. Hockney was a socialist-anarchist in his youth, but later softened. He is survived by his partner and a legacy of stunning works of art. In other news, multiple storms swept across Illinois and the wider Midwest in the US on Thursday, bringing reports of tornado damage as severe weather rapidly intensified, prompting tornado and flood watches.

Eyewitness footage showed a tornado looming over Streator, Illinois, located roughly 80 miles southwest of Chicago, with sirens blaring. Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out at the warehouse of a Jewish-owned business in Brent, northwest London, on Thursday last night. The fire engulfed the majority of the building on Oxgate Lane, Brent. Up to 70 residents were evacuated from nearby houses as 25 fire engines were deployed from West Hampstead, Hendon and Willesden along with 150 firefighters.

Crews have worked hard over night to contain the flames, and will continue through the morning to extinguish the remaining pockets of fire





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US Secretary Of War Matt Gaetz David Hockney Multiple Storms Illinois Midwest Tornado Damage Flood Watches Fire In Northwest London Brent Warehouse Fire

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