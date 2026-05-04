US Ships Successfully Transit Strait of Hormuz Amidst Rising Tensions with Iran

Two American-flagged merchant ships have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz as part of 'Project Freedom,' a US initiative to aid vessels stranded due to the conflict with Iran. The move follows a denial of Iranian claims of attacking a US Navy ship and escalating rhetoric from both sides.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains highly tense as two American-flagged merchant ships have successfully navigated the waterway under US military guidance, following President Trump’s commitment to assist vessels stranded due to the ongoing conflict with Iran .

This action, dubbed ‘Project Freedom,’ aims to alleviate the plight of ships running low on essential supplies after being confined to the area for over two months. The US military has refuted claims made by Iranian state media regarding a missile attack on a US Navy vessel near the strait, asserting that no American ships were hit. US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed its support for Project Freedom and the continued enforcement of a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Iran, however, has warned against any unauthorized movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that any ship violating its maritime rules will be intercepted by force. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued this warning through the Fars News agency, accompanied by a newly released map delineating the area under Iranian control, extending from Qeshm Island to Umm al Quwain in the west and from Mount Mobarak to Fujairah in the east.

President Trump detailed that the US initiative is a humanitarian gesture intended to allow countries to resume their commercial activities, emphasizing the dire conditions onboard many vessels with dwindling food and supplies. He cautioned that any interference with this humanitarian effort would be met with a forceful response. In response to the US initiative, Iran’s unified command has demanded that all commercial ships coordinate their movements with the Iranian military, reiterating its control over the Strait of Hormuz’s security.

They specifically warned against the approach of US forces, threatening retaliation. The conflict has significantly disrupted global oil and gas shipments, with Iran blocking nearly all traffic in and out of the Gulf, causing oil prices to surge. The US, simultaneously maintaining a naval blockade of Iranian ports, is dedicating 15,000 personnel and over 100 aircraft, alongside warships and drones, to support Project Freedom.

Furthermore, Iran has presented a 14-point plan calling for an end to the war within 30 days, demanding the lifting of sanctions, the end of the naval blockade, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region, including a cessation of Israeli operations in Lebanon. While President Trump is reviewing this proposal, he remains skeptical about its potential for a resolution, particularly concerning Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

Iran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful and is open to discussing limitations in exchange for sanctions relief





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Iran United States Project Freedom Naval Blockade Oil Prices Middle East Conflict Merchant Ships US Military

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Announces Operation to Free Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Sinner Wins Madrid OpenPresident Trump announced 'Project Freedom' to free ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian blockades, labeling it a humanitarian gesture. Simultaneously, Jannik Sinner secured his fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title in Madrid.

Read more »

Iran Warns US Against Intervention in Strait of Hormuz as Trump Announces 'Project Freedom'A top Iranian lawmaker has condemned former President Trump’s plan to escort foreign ships through the Strait of Hormuz as a violation of the ceasefire, while the US continues to review Iran’s proposal for ending the conflict. The situation remains tense with ongoing diplomatic efforts and a US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Read more »

US to begin helping stranded ships out of the Strait of HormuzImpartial news & intelligent debate

Read more »

Trump Announces 'Project Freedom' to Escort Ships Through Strait of Hormuz Amidst Iran ConflictPresident Trump unveils a humanitarian initiative to free foreign ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz, while simultaneously reviewing a new peace proposal from Iran. The move comes as a three-week ceasefire holds, but tensions remain high.

Read more »

US to escort ships out of Strait of Hormuz as Donald Trump announces 'Project Freedom'The Strait of Hormuz has been a major point of contention since the conflict started more than two months ago and ships from countries across the world have been affected by the closure

Read more »

What to Know About Trump’s Plan to ‘Guide’ Ships Out of the Strait of HormuzIran has said any American interference in the Strait will be considered a cease-fire violation.

Read more »