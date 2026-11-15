US Surgeon Says Baby Daisy Can Walk After $1.5m Surgery

Dr Dror Paley gives Australian baby Daisy a chance at mobility despite initial termination advice. Mother launches clothing brand to fund $1.5m treatment journey.

Dr Dror Paley has told Racquel Ferraro that her three-month-old daughter, Daisy, can one day walk, run, and play sports after undergoing a complex medical reconstruction journey. The US orthopedic specialist confirmed that Daisy, who was born with two rare conditions, has a viable path to mobility despite earlier concerns about termination.

Initial Diagnosis And Termination Advice

Racquel Ferraro and her partner first discovered abnormalities during Daisy's twenty-one-week ultrasound scan. The medical imaging revealed that Daisy's femur was four weeks behind in development compared to standard growth metrics. Ms Ferraro initially remained hopeful that the bone would catch up to normal developmental timelines.

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The mood shifted drastically when her doctor called to discuss the findings. She recalled the physician repeatedly apologizing and warning that the situation was serious. The doctor suggested considering termination as an option, a recommendation that caused Ms Ferraro significant emotional distress.

Despite the recommendation to terminate, Ms Ferraro chose to continue the pregnancy after doctors determined the defect appeared isolated to Daisy's right leg. She explained that preparing for a potential termination was one of the most traumatic experiences she has ever faced.

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Rare Bone Defects And Medical Uncertainty

Daisy was born with proximal femoral focal deficiency (PFFD) and fibular hemimelia. These rare conditions have left her right leg shorter than her left because her fibula is missing and her femur is severely underdeveloped. Her hip, knee, and ankle joints also failed to form properly at birth.

Following the birth, the family waited two weeks for amniocentesis results to confirm the extent of the condition. The tests indicated the issues were isolated, though doctors could not guarantee the outcome. Ms Ferraro stated that seeing her newborn daughter eliminated many of her fears about the future.

Five weeks after Daisy was born, the family began seeking additional opinions regarding treatment options. Ms Ferraro noted that Australian doctors see very few such cases, leading to conflicting advice. One physician even warned that reconstructive surgery might destroy Daisy's childhood.

International Treatment Plan And Surgical Timeline

The family eventually sought advice from Dr Dror Paley in the United States after other parents recommended his expertise. Dr Paley sent a personal email reassuring Ms Ferraro that he had treated many similar patients over his forty-year career. He stated that Daisy walking, running, and playing sports is an achievable goal.

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Daisy's first major operation is planned for when she is two years old. This twelve-hour procedure is expected to cost $548,000 and will focus on rebuilding her hip, knee, and ankle joints. The goal of this initial surgery is to establish the structural foundation needed for independent movement.

Beginning at age three, Daisy will undergo a series of leg-lengthening procedures. This phase includes three surgeries on her femur and one on her tibia. The treatment program is extensive and is expected to continue until she reaches her mid-teens.

Funding The Journey Through Cinnamon Baby

The total cost for Daisy's treatment is estimated at $1.5 million. Ms Ferraro, who founded the children's clothing brand Cinnamon Baby, is launching a new line called Every Daisy Grows Its Own Way to help cover these medical expenses. The family plans to travel to the US for the required surgical interventions.

The final stage of Daisy's treatment involves inserting a plate into her unaffected left leg. This procedure aims to correct the difference in leg length once her growth is complete. Ms Ferraro expressed relief at hearing that her daughter will be able to lead a normal, active life.