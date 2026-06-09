US to retaliate after Iran downs American helicopter in Strait of Hormuz amid peace talks

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will respond militarily to Iran after an Iranian Shahed drone shot down a US Apache helicopter patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, rescuing its two pilots from the sea. The incident threatens to derail a near‑final nuclear and oil‑transit deal and could spark wider conflict in the Gulf.

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will retaliate against Iran following the downing of a US Apache helicopter by Iran ian forces in the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident occurred while the helicopter was on patrol over the strategic waterway. According to Trump, who communicated the news via his Truth Social platform, the aircraft was shot down by an Iranian Shahed drone. US Central Command confirmed that both pilots were rescued from the Persian Sea after their aircraft crashed off the coast of Oman. Their injuries were not considered life‑threatening, though both required medical attention after being recovered by an unmanned drone boat.

While an initial US official stated it is unclear whether the helicopter was deliberately targeted, Trump emphasized that a response is necessary. He had previously warned that Iran's killing of US personnel would cross a red line, prompting the end of a ceasefire and the resumption of strikes. This development threatens to derail ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the broader conflict and could provoke Iranian retaliation against other US allies in the Gulf region.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, handling about one‑fifth of the world's supply. Iran has previously used speedboats, sea mines, and drones to disrupt traffic, and it has demanded the right to tax ships crossing the strait and the lifting of US blockades on its ports as part of any peace deal.

Trump said the US and Iran were on the verge of signing an agreement that would curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, secure its enriched uranium stockpile, and immediately reopen the strait. However, the shooting down of the helicopter and the subsequent US threat to respond will likely delay those negotiations. The regional context remains tense. Earlier in the week, Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure after Iran fired missiles at Israel in connection with fighting in Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would halt those strikes but warned that any new Iranian attack would be met with force. Meanwhile, Trump has reportedly urged Netanyahu to de‑escalate to avoid jeopardizing the impending US‑Iran deal, even threatening to curtail US support for Israel if the strikes continue.

All eyes now turn to Washington to determine the nature and timing of its response to the downing of the helicopter, which could dramatically reshape both military and diplomatic dynamics in the region





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Iran United States Strait Of Hormuz Donald Trump Military Response Apache Helicopter Shahed Drone US Central Command Nuclear Deal Oil Supply Israel Hezbollah Diplomacy

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