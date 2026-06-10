US tourist 'tricked' into paying €44 for two gelatos in Rome

An American couple has been left outraged after the pair claim they were 'tricked' into paying €44 for two ice creams while holidaying in Rome.

An American couple has been left outraged after the pair claim they were 'tricked' into paying €44 for two ice creams while holidaying in Rome .

Nicole Ann and her partner were visiting the city's Piazza Navona, a tourist hotspot, when they decided to purchase gelato - a location the couple now describe as a 'tourist trap'. Posting a picture of their receipt to social media, Nicole explained how a stop at a local gelateria saw the tourists charged €22 an ice cream, with Nicole warning other tourists to avoid Don Nino.

Comprised of two scoops priced at 12 euros apiece, the US tourist said she ordered two small cups of ice-cream, only to be charged for two large cones and toppings that she alleges were not requested. Nicole Ann wrote: We stopped for gelato and asked for 2 small cups but instead the server gave us the smallest-sized cup and said we had 3 scoops.

The server then started adding toppings we didn't ask for - like cannoli and macarons, implying it was free. Hitting out at the gelateria, Ms Ann goes on to describe the dessert as the worst ice cream I've ever had. The receipt, dated June 3, was shared on the page of a Facebook group offering Rome travel tips for tourists.

This is a scam, but it seems to be very common in tourist areas, one user said, commenting on her post. A third advised Ms Ann to always go a few streets away from the very touristy areas. Don Nino, a gelateria that has several branches in central Rome, is one of the busiest in the city, with its main location positioned opposite the city's iconic Spanish Steps





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US Tourist Rome Gelato Tourist Trap Don Nino Travel Tips

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