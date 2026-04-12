US Victory in Iran War? Americans Divided on Worth and Outcomes

A new survey reveals conflicting views on the US-Iran conflict. While some Americans believe the US has won the war, many question its value. The costs of the six-week offensive, estimated at $35 billion, raise concerns alongside doubts about achieving objectives.

While many Americans perceive the United States as victorious in its conflict with Iran, a significant portion questions whether the war was a worthwhile undertaking. With Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner engaging in negotiations with Iranian leaders in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday, a sense of triumph prevails among some Americans, who believe the US has emerged on top in the ongoing conflict, now in its second month.

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However, this sense of victory is tempered by concerns over the cost and the perceived achievement of objectives. The financial burden of the six-week offensive is estimated to be approximately $35 billion, according to the American Enterprise Institute, raising questions about resource allocation and the long-term impact on the US economy. The military operation involved over 13,000 targets hit within Iran, more than 10,000 flight missions, including 62 bomber sorties, and deployed a force of 50,000 personnel. This large-scale operation underscores the significant resources committed to the conflict and fuels the debate over its strategic value.<\/p>

A recent Daily Mail/JL Partners survey of over 1,000 registered voters revealed a complex range of opinions. While 33 percent of respondents consider President Donald Trump's war against the Islamic Republic a resounding victory, a smaller 13 percent view it as a victory for Iran. A quarter of the respondents, 24 percent, see the conflict as a draw, and a substantial 30 percent remain uncertain about the outcome. Interestingly, a majority of Trump voters, 58 percent, believe the war was a victory, despite public criticisms of the operation from some of Trump's allies.<\/p>

President Trump himself has repeatedly asserted victory, stating, 'You never like to say too early you won. We won. In the first hour it was over.' However, following a ceasefire deal late Tuesday, there have been reports of bombings across the Middle East, casting doubt on the stability of the temporary two-week armistice as the American delegation prepares for talks with Iranian officials. The conflicting narratives highlight the challenges of assessing the war's progress and impact.<\/p>

Furthermore, there's a strong sentiment that the war might not have been a necessary conflict. The most common response to the question of whether the war was worth fighting was 'definitely not,' with half the respondents (50 percent) expressing this view. In contrast, 38 percent believe the war was worth fighting.<\/p>

Adding to the uncertainty, nearly half of the respondents, 49 percent, believe that President Trump has fallen short of his military campaign objectives, and the outcome is not considered a clear success. Only 30 percent believe that Trump has achieved his desired outcome, with just 52 percent of the President's supporters sharing this view. Despite the President's repeated claims that the US has eliminated Iran's nuclear program, a mere 5 percent of respondents believe that all such capabilities have been destroyed. Similarly, only 6 percent think Iran's non-nuclear missile capabilities have been completely destroyed.<\/p>

The significant cost of the offensive continues to be a concern, with the American Enterprise Institute estimating it at $35 billion. Furthermore, the logistical costs associated with maintaining a large military presence abroad, including feeding and supporting tens of thousands of troops, are substantial. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Dan Caine highlighted the scale of consumption, noting that US forces have consumed over 6 million meals, 950,000 gallons of coffee, and 2 million energy drinks during Operation Epic Fury, underscoring the demanding nature of the deployment and the resources required. The Trump administration has already requested an additional $200 billion for the Pentagon, although that figure could be adjusted. This request highlights the potential for ongoing financial commitments and the lasting impact of the conflict on the US budget.<\/p>





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