US Waiver Extension Provides Relief for Indian Refineries Amid Gulf Disruptions

The extension of the US waiver on Russian crude and oil products has provided significant relief to Indian refiners, ensuring uninterrupted supply and averting potential disruptions caused by the ongoing Gulf disruptions. The waiver, initially introduced as an emergency response to the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, has been extended twice, most recently for another 30 days on May 18.

The extension of the US waiver on Russian crude and oil products has provided significant relief to Indian refiners, ensuring uninterrupted supply and averting potential disruptions caused by the ongoing Gulf disruptions.

The waiver, initially introduced as an emergency response to the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, has been extended twice, most recently for another 30 days on May 18. This extension has allowed India to maintain its reliance on Russian crude, which has become crucial to its supply balance, particularly in the face of constrained Gulf flows and scarce medium-sour crude.

The waiver has also helped Indian refiners, particularly those with limited inventory cushions and rising domestic fuel demand, to avoid potential disruptions in their operations. The waiver has been particularly beneficial for India, as it has little inventory cushion and rising domestic fuel demand, leaving refiners with almost no room for disruption.

In contrast, China, with one of the largest crude stockpiles in the world, has been less reliant on Russian crude, as many Chinese consumers of Russian crude are less sensitive to US sanctions. The waiver has also helped Indian refiners, such as Vadinar, to avoid potential disruptions in their operations.

Vadinar, co-owned by Rosneft, has seen a collapse in its imports of Russian oil to 25,000 b/d in April, suggesting an upside of 350-375,000 b/d of buying in the months to come. The broader rise in Russian imports over the past two months was not driven only by sanctioned or sanction-insulated players. State-owned IOC, BPCL, HMEL, MRPL, and HPCL have also contributed to the increase in Russian imports. These refiners are most exposed to a shift in US enforcement





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Indian Refiners Russian Crude Gulf Disruptions US Waiver State-Owned IOC BPCL HMEL MRPL HPCL

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