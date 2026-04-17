USA Today Fires Reporter Crissy Froyd After Scathing Public Attack on Dianna Russini Amid Affair Allegations

USA Today has terminated the contract of reporter Crissy Froyd following her strongly worded public criticism of fellow journalist Dianna Russini. The controversy arose after Russini resigned from The Athletic amidst allegations of an affair with NFL coach Mike Vrabel, which both parties deny. Froyd's remarks, deemed unprofessional and unethical by USA Today, ignited a debate about conduct within sports journalism.

Sports journalism has been rocked by a significant development involving USA Today reporter Crissy Froyd , who was terminated from her position following a harsh public critique of fellow journalist Dianna Russini . The controversy ignited after Russini’s departure from The Athletic , a move that coincided with swirling allegations of an affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel .

These claims, which both Russini and Vrabel have vehemently denied, gained traction after suggestive photographs surfaced last week. The images depicted the 43-year-old sports reporter and the 50-year-old coach in what appeared to be intimate settings, including embracing and relaxing by a pool at a luxurious Sedona, Arizona resort. In the wake of Russini’s resignation letter, which detailed her decision to leave The Athletic, Froyd, who covered the NFL and college football for USA Today, unleashed a scathing public comment on social media. Froyd’s statement, characterized by its aggressive tone, suggested that Russini’s resignation was not entirely voluntary, implying she was forced out or would have faced termination. She further asserted that her actions were aimed at calling out what she perceived as misconduct, stating that the wider community was aware of Russini’s alleged behavior and that it negatively impacted other women in sports who conducted themselves professionally. The fallout from Froyd’s commentary was swift and decisive. USA Today, in a statement released on Thursday, confirmed the immediate termination of Froyd’s contract, citing that her recent remarks did not align with the publication’s standards for professionalism and ethical conduct. The media outlet emphasized its commitment to upholding principles of integrity within its journalistic practices. Froyd, expressing her profound distress over the dismissal, spoke with TMZ, questioning the rationale behind her termination, particularly as an independent contractor. She maintained that she believed she was within her rights to express her opinions on her personal social media accounts. Froyd also clarified that she harbored no personal animosity towards Russini and had not been strategically waiting for an opportune moment to criticize her. Instead, she felt that Russini’s departure had created an environment where others felt emboldened to speak out, and she was no longer alone in voicing her concerns. Despite her decade-long tenure with USA Today, Froyd’s outspokenness led to her termination. Reflecting on her exit, Froyd conveyed a sense of looking forward to new opportunities and stated she was departing with her head held high, questioning whether her situation would be perceived as that of a martyr. She affirmed having no regrets and expressed immense pride in her professional achievements. Adding further fuel to the controversy, Froyd provided a statement to the Daily Caller, elaborating on her allegations against Russini. This statement included claims of past confrontations between Russini and other reporters in parking lots, purportedly over illicit relationships with married NFL coaches, describing it as a poorly kept secret within NFL reporting circles for some time. She also recounted being indirectly offered to have Russini as a mentor but declined due to her alleged knowledge of Russini's reputation and past actions. The Daily Mail has attempted to solicit comments from Russini regarding Froyd's assertions, but as of this report, Russini has not offered further public statements beyond referring to her resignation letter for all relevant information. Adding a layer of complexity and accusations of hypocrisy, Froyd herself has faced scrutiny for her past relationship with former college quarterback J.T. Daniels. In response to these criticisms, Froyd offered a transparent explanation, acknowledging a significant relationship with Daniels that involved multiple sexual encounters. However, she distinguished her situation by asserting that her relationship with Daniels commenced only after his departure from professional football, and crucially, she stated she has never engaged in sexual relations with a player or coach for professional advancement, a claim she implicitly contrasted with her allegations against Russini. Both Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel have issued statements addressing the Arizona incident. They confirmed their presence at the resort on March 28 but have categorically denied any improper behavior, with Vrabel dismissing the narrative as absurd. Russini also indicated to Page Six that they were part of larger groups at the resort, attempting to contextualize the photographs. Nevertheless, Russini’s resignation from The Athletic marked a significant moment, even as she maintained her integrity and the validity of her extensive career spanning 15 years across multiple prominent media organizations. Her insistence that her resignation does not signify any transgression with Vrabel underscores her stance on the matter





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