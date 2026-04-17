USA Today Reporter Fired After Criticizing Colleague Amid Affair Allegations

Crissy Froyd, a reporter for USA Today, has been terminated after making public remarks criticizing fellow journalist Dianna Russini, who resigned from The Athletic amid allegations of an affair with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. Froyd's comments were deemed unprofessional and unethical by USA Today, leading to her immediate dismissal.

Longtime USA Today reporter Crissy Froyd has been terminated from her position, effective immediately, following a controversial public commentary regarding the resignation of fellow sports journalist Dianna Russini . Russini, who recently departed from The Athletic , has been at the center of a media storm due to allegations of an affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel .

These allegations surfaced after suggestive photographs of Russini and Vrabel at a luxury Arizona resort were published. Froyd's dismissal came after she posted a scathing message on social media, seemingly directed at Russini, suggesting that Russini's resignation was under duress and that her actions were detrimental to women in sports. Froyd's comment read: 'I’m sure you were told to submit this or that you’d get fired instead. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years. It does so much detriment to women in sports who have done things the right way.' This statement, made by an independent contractor, was deemed to be in violation of USA Today's professional and ethical standards, leading to the swift termination of Froyd's contract. In an interview with TMZ, a visibly distraught Froyd expressed her shock and confusion over the decision, stating her inability to comprehend why her personal statements on social media resulted in her termination. She maintained that she does not harbor any personal animosity towards Russini and was not waiting for an opportune moment to criticize her. Instead, Froyd asserted that she felt compelled to speak out, believing she was no longer the sole voice expressing such sentiments. Froyd, who had a decade-long tenure with USA Today, also provided further allegations to the Daily Caller, referencing past alleged incidents involving Russini and NFL coaches. She also addressed accusations of hypocrisy leveled against her concerning her past relationship with former college quarterback J.T. Daniels, drawing a distinction between her relationship, which began after Daniels' football career concluded, and the alleged impropriety involving Russini and a current coach. Meanwhile, both Russini and Vrabel have vehemently denied the affair allegations, with Vrabel describing the story as laughable. Russini stated that she has said all she needs to in her resignation letter and that her departure does not signify an admission of wrongdoing. She also claimed that she and Vrabel were at the Arizona resort with larger groups of people, a detail contradicted by the initial suggestive nature of the published photographs





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crissy Froyd Dianna Russini Mike Vrabel USA Today The Athletic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NFL reporter releases official statement after being spotted holding hands with coachShe has released a lengthy new statement following the photographs being published. 🚨

Read more »

The cheapest places to get petrol and diesel in Greater Manchester todayUse our interactive widget to fill your car for less

Read more »

Scottish politics today: Anas Sarwar and Malcolm Offord in debate night fall-outThe Record brings you its regular 5pm round-up of the day's Scottish politics stories.

Read more »

Prince Harry reacts as reporter 'breaks protocol' during Australia tourPrince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a tour of Australia amid heightened media attention.

Read more »

Prince Harry reacts as reporter 'breaks protocol' with selfie during walking tourPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were surrounded by media during the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne during their Australia trip, when a reporter attempted to snap a selfie

Read more »

USA Today Fires Reporter Crissy Froyd After Scathing Public Attack on Dianna Russini Amid Affair AllegationsUSA Today has terminated the contract of reporter Crissy Froyd following her strongly worded public criticism of fellow journalist Dianna Russini. The controversy arose after Russini resigned from The Athletic amidst allegations of an affair with NFL coach Mike Vrabel, which both parties deny. Froyd's remarks, deemed unprofessional and unethical by USA Today, ignited a debate about conduct within sports journalism.

Read more »