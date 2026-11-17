Regeneron Genetics Center partners with USC to sequence 75,000 samples from the Multiethnic Cohort Study, aiming to improve cancer risk prediction through whole exome sequencing.

The Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California has announced a major expansion of its Multiethnic Cohort Study, adding whole exome sequencing data to its extensive repository. This initiative, supported by the Regeneron Genetics Center, involves the analysis of nearly 75,000 de-identified participant samples collected over more than 25 years. The goal is to enhance the ability of researchers to predict individual cancer risks and develop more targeted prevention strategies for diverse populations.

Multiethnic Cohort Study Expands Genetic Data

The Multiethnic Cohort Study, initiated in 1993, stands as one of the nation's most diverse long-term investigations into cancer and other chronic diseases. Originally a collaboration between the Center for Genetic Epidemiology at the USC Keck School and the University of Hawaii, the project has tracked the health of adults in Southern California and Hawaii since its inception. To date, the study has gathered detailed information on diet, lifestyle, and medical history from more than 215,000 men and women. This vast dataset includes blood samples and genetic information from a specifically enumerated demographic mix: 11,000 African Americans, 24,200 Japanese Americans, 17,200 Latinos, 5,500 Native Hawaiians, 14,600 whites, and 500 individuals of other races or ethnicities.

Also read Inside Bond actor Robert Pattinson's private romance with Suki Waterhouse - including the unusual place where they met...

Previous research within this cohort has primarily relied on genome-wide association studies, which scan the genome for common genetic variants linked to cancer. However, the introduction of whole exome sequencing marks a significant methodological shift. This new technology reads the protein-coding regions of DNA, allowing scientists to identify rare genetic variants that standard genome-wide association studies often miss. By linking these new genetic findings with cancer registry data, researchers can gain deeper insights into how cancer risk varies across different ethnic and racial groups.

Whole Exome Sequencing Methodology and Timeline

Regeneron Genetics Center, a subsidiary of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, will fund and conduct the sequencing of the participant samples. Christopher Haiman, who serves as the director of the Center for Genetic Epidemiology and the AFLAC Chair in Cancer Research at the USC Keck School, emphasized the importance of this new data layer. He noted that the ability to zoom in on rare genetic variation is crucial for understanding who develops cancer and why. This approach complements existing common variant studies by providing a higher resolution view of the genetic architecture underlying disease susceptibility.

Advertisement

The sequencing of these de-identified samples is scheduled for completion in 2027, after which the analysis phase will begin. This timeline allows for a comprehensive review of the results, which may reveal uncommon forms of genetic risk, including variants that are extremely rare or previously unknown to science. The data will also enable new types of analyses, such as studying copy number variation, which involves extra or missing stretches of DNA that can alter gene function. Furthermore, researchers will explore whether known variants associated with one type of cancer play a role in the development of others.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Precision Medicine

Key leaders in the genomics field have expressed strong support for the collaboration between the academic institutions and the biotech giant. Goncalo Abecasis, Senior Vice President and Chief Genomics and Data Sciences Officer at the Regeneron Genetics Center, highlighted the value of establishing strategic collaborations that bring together information from a wide range of populations. He stated that the work with USC and the University of Hawaii is expected to generate richer insights into human biology at an unprecedented scale. The ultimate hope is that these insights will guide advances in the prevention and treatment of cancer on a global level.

Christopher Haiman also stressed the significance of increasing data diversity in predictive models, which have historically lacked representation from non-European populations. He explained that the real significance of this work lies in moving beyond developing risk predictions for a single population and assuming they apply universally. The diversity of the Multiethnic Cohort is particularly vital for studying rare variants, as a variant that is very rare overall may be more common in certain specific populations, thereby providing clearer signals for statistical analysis.

Impact on Cancer Prevention and Future Research

The expanded dataset positions USC researchers to launch or join larger consortium studies, combining Multiethnic Cohort data with other cohorts and biobanks. These collaborations are essential for studying rare genetic variants, which may occur in too few people within a single study to determine their link to cancer risk. By pooling resources and data from multiple sources, scientists can achieve the statistical power needed to draw meaningful conclusions about rare genetic drivers of disease. This approach promises to refine cancer risk predictions to better account for genetic differences across diverse populations.

Advertisement

Beyond cancer, the Multiethnic Cohort has already contributed to understanding DNA changes related to smoking and revealing chronic health risks among Native Hawaiians. The addition of whole exome sequencing data, and potentially future omics data on proteins and other molecules, could make predictive models even more comprehensive. This holistic approach to data collection and analysis represents a significant step forward in the quest for precision medicine, ensuring that health benefits derived from genetic research are accessible to all communities.