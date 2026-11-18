Keck School of Medicine researchers use genetic barcoding to track human blood stem cells, revealing distinct regeneration behaviors and conditioning impacts for future transplant optimization.

Researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC have published groundbreaking findings regarding human blood cell regeneration. The study, led by Rong Lu, PhD, in the USC Stem Cell lab, utilized advanced genetic barcoding to track individual human blood-forming stem and progenitor cells. These cells were transplanted into mice to observe their behavior and regenerative capacity in a living system.

Genetic Tracking of Human Blood Cells

The core mechanism of this research involved genetic barcode-based clonal tracking. This technique allowed the scientific team to follow individual cells and their descendants over time. The researchers specifically compared two distinct cell types: hematopoietic stem cells, also known as HSCs, and multipotent progenitor cells, referred to as MPPs. Both cell types are capable of producing multiple varieties of blood and immune cells.

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Historically, animal studies suggested that HSCs possess unique long-term regenerative capabilities compared to MPPs. However, the USC team discovered that human HSCs and MPPs do not always behave as expected based on previous murine data. This highlights the necessity of studying human cells directly within the context of transplantation to understand their true function.

Impact of Pre-Transplant Conditioning

The study systematically examined how human HSCs and MPPs respond to various forms of pre-transplant conditioning. Conditioning treatment is designed to prepare a recipient before bone marrow transplantation by reducing their own stem and progenitor cells. The researchers compared three approaches: radiation treatment, chemotherapy using the drug busulfan, and no conditioning treatment.

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Results showed that the conditioning approach influenced the quantity and types of blood and immune cells produced. It also affected the speed of blood cell production. Crucially, these factors did not significantly affect donor cell engraftment in the bone marrow. The findings suggest that pre-transplant strategies can be tailored to optimize recovery.

Divergent Cell Behavior Under Stress

A key discovery was the differing sensitivity of the two cell types to conditioning treatments. Rong Lu, PhD, noted that HSCs were less affected by the conditioning processes. In contrast, MPPs were more sensitive, which shifted the types of immune cells they produced. This indicates that human HSCs can maintain more consistent blood and immune cell production under various transplantation conditions.

First author Mary Vergel Snodgrass and her colleagues found that both HSCs and MPPs produced multiple cell types over an extended period. This suggests human MPPs may have greater long-term regenerative capacity than previously observed in mouse studies. However, HSCs generally produced more blood cells and were better at generating multiple cell types than MPPs.

Long-Term Regeneration and Clinical Implications

In a final experiment, the team transplanted HSCs and MPPs from initial recipients into a second group of mice. Both cell types continued producing blood and immune cells, but at substantially lower levels. An unexpected discovery was that blood cell production occurred in other tissues, including the spleen, which became substantially enlarged.

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This phenomenon, also observed in human diseases, may indicate that the mouse bone marrow environment does not fully support human blood cell production. The study, supported by the National Institutes of Health and published in npj Regenerative Medicine, adds to the scientific understanding of human blood regeneration. These insights can inform future strategies to optimize bone marrow transplants for patients with blood cancers and inherited disorders.