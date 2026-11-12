USF Professor and Nurse Dr Ann Lawani Held in ICE Detention Amid Legal Battle

Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds University of San Francisco professor Dr Ann Lawani for nearly two months. A federal judge reviews her habeas corpus petition while advocates demand her release.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has held University of San Francisco professor Dr Ann Lawani for almost two months following her arrest at her home in Lodi, California. The 39-year-old nurse and assistant professor was taken into custody on September 16 and transported to the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile. Her detention has sparked urgent demands from former students, colleagues, and political figures for her immediate release.

Detention Timeline and Federal Legal Proceedings

The legal battle surrounding Dr Ann Lawani centers on a federal judge reviewing a habeas corpus petition. This legal action argues that the federal government violated her constitutional rights by keeping her in detention. The petition seeks her release from the facility, although it remains unclear whether this would allow her to remain permanently in the United States. The case has drawn significant attention as the primary mechanism for challenging her continued imprisonment.

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Dr Ann Lawani was initially arrested on September 16 and has since been transferred through multiple facilities. Her attorney, Natalia Vieira Santanna, confirmed that the professor moved from Stockton to Bakersfield, then to El Paso, before finally reaching Louisiana. This extensive transit highlights the logistical complexity of her current imprisonment far from her home and professional duties.

DHS Stance on Removal Order and Visa Status

The Department of Homeland Security maintains that Dr Ann Lawani overstayed her visitor visa and received a final order of removal in 2013. Officials stated she entered the United States in 2007 and applied for asylum, but an immigration judge denied that application on August 6, 2013. The Department of Homeland Security asserts that she received due process during those proceedings and has been in custody since the issuance of the final order.

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According to the Department of Homeland Security, Dr Ann Lawani will remain in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody pending her removal from the United States. This position conflicts with claims made by her legal team regarding previous protections. The federal agency denies any irregularities in the administrative process that led to her current status.

Legal Defense and Claims of Withheld Protection

Natalia Vieira Santanna, the attorney representing Dr Ann Lawani, contends that the Department of Homeland Security has not provided a complete picture of her client's legal circumstances. The attorney acknowledges that an order existed from 2013 but alleges that an immigration judge simultaneously granted protection in the form of withholding of removal. This protection allegedly prevents her deportation to Nigeria because she would likely face persecution there.

Furthermore, the legal team claims that Dr Ann Lawani renewed her work authorization, which remained valid through 2029. These assertions directly challenge the narrative presented by federal authorities. The discrepancy between the removal order and the alleged withholding of protection forms the core of the legal defense against her detention.

Impact on Academic Community and Student Body

The University of San Francisco experienced significant disruption when Dr Ann Lawani was detained roughly three weeks into the academic semester. Eileen Fry-Bowers, the dean and professor at the School of Nursing and Health Professions, described the absence as profoundly felt within the institution. The sudden loss of the program director forced the university to make last-minute arrangements to cover her extensive teaching responsibilities.

Dr Ann Lawani served as a program director overseeing more than 200 master's students across three campuses. Her dual role as an associate professor and a nurse at John Muir Health in the Bay Area made her integration into the community deep. Vanessa Laucirica, a former student, expressed shock at the news, stating she felt like her stomach dropped upon learning of the detention. This emotional response reflects the strong bond between the educator and her students.

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Political Advocacy and Public Petitions for Release

California Representative Josh Harder has publicly criticized the detention, arguing there is no public safety justification for keeping Dr Ann Lawani thousands of miles from home. On October 20, he wrote a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin calling for her return to California. The congressman emphasized the lack of justification for her remote imprisonment while her case proceeds through the courts.

A petition calling for Dr Ann Lawani's release has gathered nearly 16,000 signatures as of early Thursday morning. Her brother, Sam Lawani, described the situation as the worst time of his life, comparing his sister's detention to being siphoned into an abyss. The widespread public support underscores the intensity of the community's response to her legal predicament.

Broader Context of Immigration Policy Debates

The case of Dr Ann Lawani occurs against a backdrop of heightened national debate over immigration enforcement. Recent midterm election results suggest that immigration policies influenced voter behavior, with approximately six in ten voters believing enforcement had gone too far. Many expressed disapproval of how Immigration and Customs Enforcement handled its responsibilities.

The political landscape continues to shift with Stephen Miller recently named the new White House chief of staff by President Donald Trump. Miller, known for his hardline views, previously architectured divisive policies including family separations during the first term. This leadership change adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing legal challenges faced by individuals like Dr Ann Lawani.

The Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have not provided new comments regarding the specific details of Dr Ann Lawani's case. Her legal team continues to pursue federal judicial intervention. The outcome of the habeas corpus petition will determine the immediate future of the professor's liberty and professional life.