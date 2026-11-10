Usman Khawaja Denies Commercial Motive in Sandpapergate Memoir

Retired cricketer Usman Khawaja rejects claims that his memoir Sabr was written for sales profit, clarifying he promised to tell the truth about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Retired Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has forcefully rejected allegations that his new memoir, Sabr , was authored to capitalize on the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal. The former Test opener stated unequivocally that he did not need financial gain, asserting that the disclosure was driven by a personal commitment to truth rather than commercial strategy. This denial comes shortly after the book's release on Tuesday, which has ignited a fierce debate within the cricketing community regarding the motives behind the revelations.

Khawaja Clarifies Publishing Agreement

Khawaja took to Instagram to dismantle claims that he struck a specific deal with publisher Penguin to include controversial chapters about the 2018 Cape Town incident. He explained that he signed the contract in 2023 with only one directive: to tell his story with total creative control. He emphasized that Penguin and his management team were surprised by the content when he submitted his final draft just over two years later, proving the inclusion was not a pre-negotiated sales tactic.

Also read 'Sandpapergate' is the stain Australia cricket cannot scrub away

Detailed Account of Team Knowledge

In his memoir, Khawaja asserts that the entire Australian squad was aware of the use of sandpaper during the Test match against South Africa. He claims the practice had also occurred in the previous match, contradicting the findings of the Cricket Australia investigation which found only David Warner , Steve Smith , and Cameron Bancroft were aware of the plan. Khawaja argues that his teammates were victims of a narrative that incorrectly suggested widespread team complicity or ignorance, insisting he wanted to set the record straight.

Response to Nic Maddinson Criticism

The comments sparked a sharp rebuke from former teammate Nic Maddinson , who had recently been dropped from the Test squad. Maddinson described Khawaja's revelations as disappointing and explicitly suggested that the cricketer was motivated by a desire to sell more books. Khawaja responded to this criticism by highlighting his existing financial stability, noting that he played cricket for a long time and is fortunate, thereby dismissing the idea that he is chasing pennies in royalties.

Advertisement

Addressing Upcoming Media Appearances

As the controversy intensifies, Khawaja is scheduled to appear on ABC 's 7.30 program on Tuesday night to address the saga directly. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia Chief Executive Todd Greenberg has dismissed calls from legend Jason Gillespie to reopen the investigation, citing the difficulty of reaching a consensus on facts among players. Several current players, including Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc , have previously denied any prior knowledge of the incident.

Racial Abuse Allegations in New Ashes

Beyond the historical scandal, the memoir also details an incident of racial abuse experienced by Khawaja during the 2023 Ashes Test at Lord's. He writes about being targeted with a racial slur in the long room, adding another layer of personal testimony to the publication. This inclusion underscores the breadth of his experiences, moving beyond the 2018 controversy to address broader issues within the sport he once represented.