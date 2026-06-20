USMNT Defeats Australia 2-0, Advances to World Cup Knockouts as Belief Grows

The United States Men's National Team secured a 2-0 win over Australia with goals from an own goal and Alex Freeman, advancing to the World Cup knockout round. Manager Mauricio Pochettino's side, fueled by Folarin Balogun's creative play and a rising confidence endorsed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, aims for a deep tournament run.

The United States Men's National Team ( USMNT ) has advanced to the World Cup knockout stage following a commanding 2-0 victory over Australia , marking their first consecutive World Cup wins since the inaugural 1930 tournament.

The match featured a goal from an own deflection off Australian defender Cameron Burgess, set up by a dynamic run and cross from Folarin Balogun, and a header from Alex Freeman that sealed the result. This triumph propels the USMNT into the Round of 16 and ignites a growing sense of belief surrounding the squad. Even legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, present as a spectator, expressed unwavering confidence when asked if the USMNT could win the World Cup, simply stating, "Yes.

" Manager Mauricio Pochettino has cultivated this mentality over his 18-month tenure, fostering self-assurance within the team and its supporters. Defenders like Chris Richards articulate ambitious goals, stating, "We want to lift a trophy at the end of this," while midfielder Sebastian Berhalter emphasizes that belief has been building since Pochettino's arrival, irrespective of external skepticism. The USMNT now awaits its knockout round opponent, with the understanding that each match will present heightened challenges against the world's elite.

Balogun's influence continues to be transformative, showcasing elite pace, control, and vision to create scoring opportunities even when not directly finishing. His partnership with strike partner Ricardo Pepi offers varied attacking solutions. Historically, the USMNT has benefited from own goals in consecutive World Cup matches, first against Paraguay and now Australia, though the defensive resilience and offensive pressure remain the defining factors.

This run has captured national attention, expanding the team's fanbase as they prepare for the single-elimination phase on home soil





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USMNT World Cup Knockout Stage Folarin Balogun Alex Freeman Zlatan Ibrahimovic Mauricio Pochettino Australia Belief Trophy

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