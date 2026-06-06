USMNT Falls 2-1 to Germany in Final World Cup Warm-Up Despite Robinson's Stunning Goal

The U.S. Men's National Team concluded its pre-World Cup friendly schedule with a 2-1 loss to Germany, highlighted by Antonee Robinson's spectacular long-range equalizer but marred by defensive miscues that allowed Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane to score. Manager Mauricio Pochettino used the match to assess his squad ahead of the tournament opener against Paraguay.

In the final friendly before the World Cup , the United States Men's National Team faced Germany at Soldier Field, delivering a performance marked by both brilliance and costly errors.

The match ended in a 2-1 defeat, but it served as a crucial final tune-up for the upcoming tournament. Early on, the U.S. found itself under pressure when Kai Havertz capitalized on a set-piece to put Germany ahead in the first minute. The goal exposed defensive vulnerabilities, leaving goalkeeper Matt Turner with little chance. Despite the setback, the U.S. regrouped and began to assert control, generating several opportunities.

The breakthrough came in the 37th minute when Antonee Robinson unleashed a spectacular strike from outside the box, leveling the score and igniting jubilant celebrations among the home crowd. That moment of individual brilliance provided a surge of confidence, and the U.S. entered halftime with momentum on its side. In the second half, Germany regained the lead in the 57th minute when Leroy Sane danced through the American defense to score.

The goal highlighted persistent defensive lapses, though the U.S. continued to press and create chances. Manager Mauricio Pochettino rotated his squad, giving starters about 60 minutes of action, a prudent move with the World Cup opener against Paraguay looming. While the result was disappointing, the match offered valuable lessons and confirmed that the team can compete with elite opposition. Players like Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic impressed with their work rate and flair, but defensive solidity remains a concern.

Overall, this friendly was a mixed bag-a showcase of attacking talent and fighting spirit, yet also a reminder of the fine margins that decide games at the highest level. The U.S. will take the positives into its World Cup campaign, knowing that improvements are needed but that the foundation is solid





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USMNT Germany World Cup Antonee Robinson Friendly Kai Havertz Leroy Sane Mauricio Pochettino Matt Turner Christian Pulisic Yunus Musah Defensive Lapses

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