USMNT's World Cup Opener Draws Record 15.986 Million Viewers, Becoming Most-Watched Telecast Ever

The USMNT's 4-1 win over Paraguay in its World Cup opener averaged 15.986 million viewers across FOX, FOX One, and Tubi, setting a new record for the most-watched USMNT match in English-language U.S. history and highlighting soccer's growing popularity.

The United States Men's National Team secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay in its opening match of the FIFA World Cup , drawing an average audience of 15.986 million viewers across FOX , FOX One, and Tubi .

This broadcast set a new record as the most-watched USMNT telecast in English-language U.S. history, with viewership peaking at 18.86 million during the 10:45 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET window. The match also achieved the distinction of being the most-streamed English-language USMNT game ever, with Tubi contributing an average-minute audience of 1.13 million viewers.

These figures highlight a significant surge in interest, with viewership up 106 percent compared to the team's 2022 World Cup opener against Wales, which drew 7.763 million. The record-breaking numbers underscore both the impact of hosting the tournament and soccer's expanding popularity in the American sports landscape. The performance, under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, provided an exciting start to the home World Cup campaign and captivated a broad audience across traditional and digital platforms.

The USMNT will now shift focus to its second group-stage fixture, building on this momentum. The broadcast's success is attributed to multiple factors, including the convenience of widespread streaming via Tubi and the primetime slot on FOX and FOX One. Nielsen Fast Nationals, Adobe Analytics, and Tubi's internal data confirmed the historic reach, reflecting a deeper integration of streaming services into major sports coverage.

The 106 percent increase from the 2022 opener demonstrates how a home World Cup amplifies national engagement, while the team's dynamic 4-1 win likely encouraged sustained viewership throughout the tournament. The combination of linear and digital audiences pushed the total to unprecedented levels for a USMNT match, signaling a maturation of the sport's audience in the United States. This milestone occurs amid broader trends in American media consumption, where streaming platforms increasingly complement traditional broadcasts for live sports.

The USMNT's appeal appears to be growing across demographics, supported by accessible coverage on free ad-supported services like Tubi. As the team prepares for its next match, the record viewership sets a high benchmark for future games and suggests that soccer's ascent in the U.S. sports market is accelerating. The convergence of strong performance, strategic scheduling, and multi-platform distribution creates a template for how national team broadcasts can achievemassive reach in the modern era





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