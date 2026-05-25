The USMNT World Cup roster has been released, with some surprise additions and omissions leaving questions about the team's depth and performance. Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna are expected to play a significant role in the tournament, while Alejandro Zendejas has garnered attention for being left out of the initial squad before being added in the final 23-man list. Despite some concerns about the midfield depth, many see the team's chances as positive.

Mauricio Pochettino has named his 26-man roster for the World Cup , with some surprise additions and omissions, leaving many questions about the team's depth, especially in center midfield.

Some notable players were left out, such as Tanner Tessmann. Despite the concerns, many aspects of the roster seem reasonable given the injuries and absences of key players like Christian Pulisic Christian Pulisic has been ill, and Malik Tillman has consistently underwhelmed for Bayer Leverkusen. Gio Reyna has struggled to get on the field this season, leading to a possible reason behind friends Diego Luna's pick to the USMNT.

Alejandro Zendejas, once largely ignored by Pochettino, has been included in the final roster, sparking curiosity over his inclusion. Defender Diego Luna will be missing out on the FIFA World Cup in a major upset because Pochettino has selected 26 players for the tournament instead of 23





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USMNT World Cup Mauricio Pochettino Alejandro Zendejas Christian Pulisic Gio Reyna

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