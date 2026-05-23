Usyk Discusses Future Heavyweight Belt Holders

Usyk discusses potential future champions and highlights Moses Itauma's talents.

The Ukrainian boxer Usyk took time to discuss who could be next in line for his heavyweight belts. The boxer also mentioned Moses Itauma as a potential future champion.

His words on Itauma: 'Moses Itauma, I think is a great fighter. Young. 20 years old. I think Itauma has a big future.

' The young boxer has a record of 14 wins and a fight before this one. Promoter Frank Warren says he has 'paved his own way' and is 'without a doubt the most talented and the best I've seen at this moment in time.

' Frank believes Moses could be fighting for a world title soon





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Usyk Moses Itauma Boxer Pavement Promoter

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