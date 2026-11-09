UT MD Anderson and P-Cure Announce Strategic Alliance for Helium Ion Therapy

UT MD Anderson Cancer Center partners with P-Cure Ltd to validate next-generation particle therapy, focusing on compact proton and helium ion treatments for improved cancer care.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and P-Cure Ltd. announced a strategic alliance on November 8, 2026, to advance the development and clinical validation of a next-generation particle therapy platform. This collaboration aims to deliver both proton and helium ion therapy from a single compact upright treatment system, marking a significant step forward in precision oncology.

Strategic Alliance for Advanced Particle Therapy

UT MD Anderson and P-Cure Ltd. combine their respective strengths in radiation oncology, translational cancer research, and innovative medical device technology. UT MD Anderson brings extensive expertise in particle therapy, while P-Cure Ltd. provides its FDA-cleared compact proton therapy platform. The primary goal is to evaluate the clinical, biological, and operational potential of a dual-modality approach.

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This new framework allows physicians to select either proton or helium ions based on the specific characteristics of each patient's disease. The partnership seeks to determine how these diverse modalities can be translated into improved outcomes for patients facing complex cancer diagnoses. By integrating these technologies, the alliance addresses the need for more flexible and precise radiation delivery methods in modern medical practice.

Initial Focus on Proton Therapy Validation

Initially, the alliance will concentrate on the clinical value, patient benefits, and operational advantages of P-Cure's compact upright proton therapy solution. This first phase ensures that the foundational technology is thoroughly vetted before expanding into more complex therapeutic applications. The compact design of the current system is intended to reduce size, cost, and infrastructure requirements compared to traditional particle therapy facilities.

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P-Cure's platform utilizes an innovative upright treatment architecture that significantly reduces the physical footprint of particle therapy centers. This design change makes advanced treatment more accessible to a broader range of hospitals and cancer centers globally. By focusing on the proton therapy aspect first, the partners aim to establish a robust operational model that can later support the integration of helium ions.

Exploring Helium Ion Therapeutic Potential

Building on the foundation of proton therapy validation, UT MD Anderson and P-Cure Ltd. will collaborate on preclinical and clinical programs to investigate helium ion therapy. These programs are designed to establish the therapeutic potential of helium ions and generate the necessary evidence to support future clinical adoption. The research will cover clinical utility studies, translational research programs, and technology development initiatives.

Helium ions are emerging as a promising next-generation modality that may offer improved dose conformity, reduced lateral scattering, and enhanced biological effectiveness. Unlike conventional systems designed around a single particle type, the long-term vision is a compact upright platform capable of delivering either particle type from the same system. This flexibility could provide physicians with greater options to tailor treatment based on tumor location and disease characteristics.

Regulatory and Economic Foundations for Adoption

As part of the strategic alliance, researchers will define optimal treatment applications and support broader clinical adoption through rigorous testing. The collaboration includes future clinical studies intended to support regulatory approvals and reimbursement pathways for helium ion therapy. If successful, this initiative would represent the first helium particle system in North America, creating a new standard for precision cancer care.

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Under the terms of the agreement, UT MD Anderson and P-Cure Ltd. will work together on research, development, and clinical validation. The central objective is to explore a new level of flexibility in particle therapy delivery that can improve patient outcomes. By establishing the clinical, regulatory, and economic foundations, the partners aim to bring the benefits of precision particle therapy to more patients globally, expanding access to advanced cancer care technologies.