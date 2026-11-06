UT MD Anderson Announces Historic Expansion with Inspiration Tower and Prism

UT MD Anderson Cancer Center reveals plans for two new facilities, Inspiration Tower and Prism, expanding capacity to treat 250,000 patients annually by 2032 through advanced design.

UT MD Anderson Cancer Center announced a historic expansion of its Texas Medical Center campus through the development of two new facilities named Inspiration Tower and Prism on November 6, 2026. This major infrastructure project aims to fundamentally reshape cancer care delivery and significantly elevate the patient experience for individuals seeking treatment at the institution.

The new facilities will serve as the primary entrance to the UT MD Anderson system and are strategically located at the intersection of Fannin St. and Holcombe Blvd. Together, these structures will account for nearly 2 million square feet of the most advanced patient care, radiation oncology, and diagnostic imaging capabilities available globally. This expansion is designed to enable the institution to care for nearly 250,000 patients annually, addressing the rising demand for cancer services in Texas as the state population continues to grow.

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Infrastructure Growth and Strategic Vision

UT MD Anderson Cancer Center projects that its Texas Medical Center campus will grow from 16.4 million square feet in 2020 to nearly 22 million square feet by 2032 when including other ongoing capital projects. Jeffrey E. Lee, M.D., president ad interim of UT MD Anderson, emphasized that every detail of these buildings, from technology to treatment rooms, was designed around patients and employees. The facilities represent a physical manifestation of hope for patients and families, serving as the future of cancer care supported by the UT System Board of Regents.

The adaptable infrastructure within these new buildings allows UT MD Anderson to incorporate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics throughout the lifecycle of the structures. The design also intentionally incorporates nature, hospitality, and art to promote comfort, healing, and wellness for those navigating cancer treatment. This approach ensures that the institution can adapt to future medical advancements while maintaining a focus on patient-centered care and staff efficiency.

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Leadership Endorsements and Financial Support

Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, stated that the UT System is committed to investing in the state healthcare needs through these new facilities. He noted that Inspiration Tower and Prism expand the capacity and pace at which UT MD Anderson treats and cures cancer, a capability the institution is recognized for globally. Eltife highlighted that every square foot of the new facilities embodies a commitment to bringing hope and healing to thousands of patients during difficult times.

John Zerwas, M.D., chancellor of the UT System, echoed these sentiments by affirming that the projects will carry forward the promise of healing for decades to come. Both facilities are key priorities of UT MD Anderson's $2.5 billion philanthropic campaign, Only Possible Here: The Campaign to End Cancer. This initiative is the largest fundraising campaign in the institution's history, having raised more than $2.22 billion to date with support from more than 345,000 donors who have made over 925,000 gifts.

Inspiration Tower Specifications and Features

Anticipated to open in 2032, Inspiration Tower will be a 1.4 million-square-foot, 25-story structure making it the largest cancer-focused clinical facility in the nation. Jeffrey E. Lee, M.D., described the tower as the new benchmark for patient-centered and technology-driven care, significantly expanding outpatient capacity. Instead of visiting clinics treating various related cancers, patients will access disease-specific clinics that deeply integrate with the institution's research enterprise.

The tower will house up to 330 exam rooms, 184 short-stay beds, 162 ambulatory treatment stations, 56 imaging rooms, 24 operating rooms, and 38 procedure rooms. This consolidation allows patients to access advanced diagnostic, treatment, and surgical services under one roof. The design features a hospitality-inspired approach with terraced indoor and outdoor spaces for relaxation, contemporary art, on-site parking, and skybridges connecting to neighboring buildings to enhance mobility and comfort.

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Prism Redefining Radiation and Imaging Care

Prism is designed to reimagine radiation oncology and diagnostic imaging in a visually distinctive facility that makes the experience more welcoming than current environments. Radiation therapy is a component of treatment for approximately half of all cancer patients, and this new facility aims to improve that specific aspect of care. The design focuses on creating a supportive atmosphere that aligns with the overall goals of the expansion to provide safer, smarter, and more personalized care.

The combination of Inspiration Tower and Prism represents a comprehensive strategy to meet the escalating demand for cancer services in Texas. By expanding physical capacity and introducing new technological capabilities, UT MD Anderson positions itself to handle future challenges in healthcare delivery. The successful completion of these projects will mark a significant milestone in the institution's history and its mission to end cancer.